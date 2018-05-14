Former Dortmund boss Thomas Tuchel is new PSG manager

French club confirm the German will replace Unai Emery at the Parc des Princes
Paris Saint Germain has announced that Thomas Tuchel will take over from Unai Emery as their new manager. Photograph: PA

Paris Saint Germain has announced that Thomas Tuchel will take over from Unai Emery as their new manager. Photograph: PA

 

Thomas Tuchel has been confirmed as Paris Saint-Germain’s new manager on a two-year deal.

The German, who has been out of work since leaving Borussia Dortmund at the end of the 2016/17 season, will replace Unai Emery at the Parc des Princes.

“It is with great joy, pride and ambition that I join this great global football club that is Paris Saint-Germain, ” said Tuchel in a statement released on Monday by PSG. “I look forward to working with all these great players, all of whom are among the best on the planet. With my staff, we will do everything to help the team push their limits to the highest international level. There is tremendous potential in Paris and this is the most exciting challenge that has come to me.”

The 44-year-old was appointed at Jürgen Klopp’s successor at Dortmund in 2015 and won the DFB-Pokal last season, but left after falling out with the club hierarchy. Before Dortmund Tuchel was in charge of Mainz for five years.

Emery’s two-year spell in charge at the Parc des Princes will come to an end after PSG’s final game of the season at Caen on Saturday. The Spaniard led them to the Ligue 1 title this season but saw his side eliminated by Real Madrid in the last 16 of the Champions League.

Guardian Service

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.