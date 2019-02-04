For puck’s sake: Jose Mourinho takes a tumble at ice hockey game

Former Manchester United manager was taking part in ceremonial start in Russia

Updated: 22 minutes ago

Former Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho falls as he drops the puck to start a Kontinental Hockey League match between Avangard Omsk and SKA Saint Petersburg in Balashikha outside Moscow. Photograph: AFP/Getty Images

Former Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho falls as he drops the puck to start a Kontinental Hockey League match between Avangard Omsk and SKA Saint Petersburg in Balashikha outside Moscow. Photograph: AFP/Getty Images

 

Former Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho took a nasty tumble at an ice hockey game outside Moscow on Monday, performing a ceremonial puck drop that drew gasps and laughs.

Mourinho, who was sacked by United in December, made the first puck drop of the Kontinental Hockey League (KHL) game between Avangard Omsk and SKA Petersburg, two of the league’s best teams, at an arena in Balashikha.

Yet as he walked off the ice to the theme song of the Rocky movie series, Mourinho tripped on a red carpet and fell backwards, sparking gasps from the crowd.

Jose Mourinho is helped up from his fall by SKA Petersburg captain Pavel Datsyuk. Photograph: AFP/Getty Images
Jose Mourinho is helped up from his fall by SKA Petersburg captain Pavel Datsyuk. Photograph: AFP/Getty Images

He was helped up by SKA captain Pavel Datsyuk, a Russian national team player and twice Stanley Cup winner with the Detroit Red Wings in North America’s National Hockey League (NHL).

Avangard Omsk wrote on their Instagram page that Mourinho, 56, had not sustained any injuries in the fall.

“Everything is fine with the coach,” the team said. “He is already back on the plane.”

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.