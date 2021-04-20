Fifa say clubs ‘must live with consequences of their choice’

Gianni Infantino: ‘either you’re in or you’re out. You cannot be half in or half out’

A sign posted by football fans opposing the European Super League outside Old Trafford in Manchester. Photograph: PA

Fifa president Gianni Infantino has said his organisation “strongly disapproves” of plans for a European Super League and has warned the breakaway clubs they will have to “live with the consequences of their choice”.

Twelve clubs — including the Premier League’s so-called ‘big six’ — are part of proposals which would fundamentally alter the shape of European football.

Infantino told the Uefa Congress on Tuesday morning: “We can only strongly disapprove the creation of the Super League, a Super League which is a closed shop, which is a breakaway from the current institutions, from the leagues, from the associations, from Uefa and from Fifa.

“There is a lot to throw away for the short-term financial gain of some. They need to reflect, and they need to assume responsibility.”

He warned the breakaway clubs: “If some elect to go their own way then they must live with the consequences of their choice. They are responsible for their choice.

“Concretely, this means either you’re in or you’re out. You cannot be half in or half out.”

It is understood the Premier League has called its other 14 clubs to an emergency shareholders’ meeting on Tuesday morning, to which the ‘big six’ — Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United and Tottenham — have not been invited.

