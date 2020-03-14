Fifa recommends all matches in March and April should be postponed

Ireland’s Euro 2020 play-off in Slovakia is currently scheduled for March 26th

Mick McCarthy’s Ireland team are scheduled to face Slovakia on March 26th. Photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

Mick McCarthy’s Ireland team are scheduled to face Slovakia on March 26th. Photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

 

Fifa has recommended that all remaining international matches scheduled for March and April should be postponed indefinitely, and added that its normal rules obliging clubs to release players for such games would not apply should any games take place.

Ireland’s Euro 2020 play-off in Slovakia is scheduled for March 26th. The Slovakian government has increased measured to combat the outbreak of coronavirus, including closing airports and schools, while travel into the country by train and bus has been halted. Their football association has requested a postponement.

Uefa announced on Friday that all of next week’s Champions League and Europa League ties had been postponed, with competing teams affected by the virus itself and by travel restrictions imposed because of it.

The Uefa meeting on Tuesday will also look at how, if at all, the Champions League and Europa League competitions can be completed.

England’s international friendlies against Italy and Denmark later this month were cancelled, while the football association of Wales called off the match against Austria on March 27th.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.