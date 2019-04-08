FAI told to confirm if Delaney will appear before Oireachtas

Number of TDs express doubts about whether the vice-president will attend

John Delaney: The FAI is expected to reveal whether John Delaney will appear before an Oireachtas committee to face questions about a €100,000 loan he gave the organisation in 2017. Photograph: ©INPHO/ James Crombie

The Football Association of Ireland (FAI) is expected to reveal at 12pm whether John Delaney will appear before an Oireachtas committee to face questions about a €100,000 loan he gave the organisation in 2017.

A number of TDs on the Oireachtas committee have privately expressed doubts about whether Mr Delaney, the FAI’s executive vice-president who stepped down as chief executive last month, will attend Wednesday’s meeting.

The committee has also asked for a number of other officials to attend, including the president of the board, Donal Conway, the honorary treasurer Eddie Murray, the chairman of the FAI Committee on legal and corporate affairs, Paraic Treanor, and the new interim chief executive Rea Walshe.

The FAI has been told what topics the committee plans to cover in the meeting.

