FAI release statement on last month’s cyber attack

The Football Association of Ireland has released a statement on the recent cyber security incident which occurred over the June Bank Holiday weekend at the FAI’s Abbotstown headquarters.

They say they have written to all their staff and former staff, to confirm that employee data has not been affected.

The statement reads: “Upon becoming aware of the incident, the FAI immediately engaged external computer forensic experts to assist with investigating the incident. These investigations found malware on a payroll server but the FAI have assured staff, and former staff, today that there is no evidence of any of their data being extracted from the server.

“The forensic computer experts have also informed the FAI that other critical online services, including the FAInet system which handles all player registration details, have not been affected in any way by the incident.

“The FAI have treated this matter very seriously and are focused on closing out this incident and preventing any further security incidents.

“The Association again assures customers that no breach of payment details took place as such data is stored off-site. FAI ticket sales are also processed and paid for via a third party platform.

“The Office of the Data Protection Commission has been notified of the incident as well as our efforts to ensure that no data subjects were adversely impacted.”