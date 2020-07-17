FAI must implement changes if they are to receive any Sport Ireland funding

Sport Ireland have said that the FAI must implement constitutional changes in line with the Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) signed with the Government back in January, if they are to receive any funding from the body.

Earlier on Friday, FAI independent chair Roy Barrett hit back at Fianna Fail TD Marc MacSharry for his comments that the MOU would be reviewed as well as his criticism of the proposal that the make up of the board be altered so that six of the 12 directors would be independents, something that would, in the event that the Independent Chair retained the casting vote, give overall control to outside appointees.

In its statement, Sport Ireland said that they welcomed the joint letter from Minister for Media, Tourism, Arts, Culture, Sport & the Gaeltacht (Deputy Catherine Martin TD) and the then new Minister of State with Responsibility for the Gaeltacht & Sport (Deputy Dara Calleary TD) stating that the new Government had no intentions of reviewing the terms of the MOU with the FAI.

The statement said that, at its meeting on Friday, Sport Ireland “recognised and endorsed recent progress made by the FAI to improve key aspects of its governance and internal control environment” but that changes needed to be implemented before the association could claim the €5.8m in grant funding available as well as any of the €70 million fund announced by the Government to help sports bodies through the Covid-19 crisis.

“Sport Ireland has not paid out any of the €5.8m grant funding to the FAI in 2020 to date,” said Sport Ireland CEO John Treacy. “Furthermore, no funding is scheduled to be paid in advance of the FAI’s EGM. To avail of the funding support, the FAI is aware of the need to make the essential amendments to its rules and constitution in line with its commitments in the MOU. These changes are also required as a pre-requisite to the FAI applying to Sport Ireland for any portion of the additional €70 million of new Government funding to support the sports sector through the Covid-19 crisis.”

Chairman Kieran Mulvey added that “there can be no return to the well-publicised financial and governance crisis.”