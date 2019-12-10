FAI invited back to Oireachtas committee after cancelling appearance

The Football Association of Ireland (FAI) has been invited to attend a meeting of the Oireachtas sports committee on December 18th after cancelling a scheduled appearance to discuss its financial problems on Wednesday.

The FAI on Tuesday said it made the decision as its board was focused on securing a restructuring package that it hopes will “guarantee the future” of the association and “safeguard” the jobs of its 200 employees.

Revised accounts published late last week showed the association had liabilities of some €55 million at the end of last year and questions have since been raised about its future viability.

“As key board members and senior executive staff are required at meetings vital to the financial restructuring and the appointment of an independent chairperson, it is not possible for the FAI to appear before the Oireachtas committee on this occasion,” the FAI said in a statement.

“The board remains committed to appearing before the committee on a date when the appropriate representatives are available.”

Committee chairman Fergus O’Dowd said he was disappointed the meeting did not go ahead but that he had no power to compel FAI representatives to attend.

“We are ready to meet with them next week and are ready do come back early after Christmas if needs be because we want them to be accountable, to know how they are going to change,” he said.

Something changed

Mr O’Dowd, a Fine Gael TD for Louth, said he had sought assurance that key members of the board “would actually be present and that assurance was actually given but something obviously has changed”.

The committee was due to question FAI management on a number of issues relating to its financial difficulties, particularly the future direction of management.

“The problem is there is no confidence in the association. Up and down the country people are absolutely livid and they want to see transparency and real change, ” Mr O’Dowd said. “They are in a bunker now; a bunker mentality.”

Meanwhile, a media briefing on the fallout from the FAI controversy has heard that its employees may not know until after Christmas what impact its funding problems could have on their jobs.

Staff at the association have been invited to a briefing with FAI executive lead Paul Cooke in Abbotstown on Friday morning. He said he would give an overview of the current situation and try to answer any questions staff might have.

Concerns have been raised about the future of FAI development officers, who earn between €35,000 and €43,000 per year.

Denis Hynes, the Siptu staff representative at the FAI, said there were over 100 such officers around the country who were doing “incredible” work on “modest incomes”. They work in schools, with local clubs, with disabled children and in areas of social exclusion.

“This is stuff that they do that is not really well known,” Mr Hynes said. “For those parents of those kids...it’s not about turning out the next Robbie Keane or Roy Keane, it’s about their kid being involved.”

Dismissed

Mr Hynes said although concerns were raised about funding last May, they were dismissed by FAI management.

“This is all (development officers) know: training, developing, educating kids and young adults. And here they find themselves in a situation now where they might not’t have a job in the New Year.”

Mr Hynes said someone must be held accountable for the financial issues the organisation is now experiencing.

Stephen McGuinness, general secretary of the Professional Footballers Association of Ireland (PFAI), said he believed “a generation of players are going to feel the pain for what’s going on here”.

“I think a generation of players could be lost,” he added.

He welcomed a commitment by the Minister for Sport Shane Ross that €195,000 a year was to be secured on an ongoing basis for the senior women’s team, an area where cuts were feared.

Labour Senator Aodhán Ó Ríordáin, who organised the briefing, said the organisations that come out of controversies best were those who “put their hands up completely” and try to restore their reputations.

“And if you don’t seize an opportunity to come within the houses of the Oireachtas to start that process well then the feeling out in the general public would be that this organisation doesn’t want to change. It doesn’t understand the magnitude of how hurt people are,” he said.