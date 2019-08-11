FAI Cup round-up: Georgie Kelly secures safe passage for holders Dundalk

There was to be no repeat of last year’s League Cup semi-final shock at St Colman’s Park as Georgie Kelly’s second-half winner edged holders Dundalk safely through to the last 16 of the FAI Cup despite their being made to work hard for a 1-0 victory at First Division strugglers Cobh Ramblers on Saturday night.

Conscious of Tuesday’s Europa League, third qualifying round, second leg with Slovan Bratislava, Dundalk head coach Vinny Perth made nine changes from their 1-0 first leg defeat in the Slovak capital last week.

Each side struck the goal frame before Dundalk raised their game in the second half with striker Kelly heading to the net from a Seán Gannon cross on 67 minutes.

Earlier on Saturday, Crumlin United came from behind to beat Leinster Senior League rivals Malahide United 3-1.

Malahide started well at Pearse Road Astro with Mark Brennan finishing off a move involving Gareth Craven and Anto McKay to take an eighth-minute lead.

LSL champions Crumlin stormed back to run up their match-winning 3-1 lead by the break.

Craig Walsh volleyed them level on 11 minutes following Gareth Brady’s sublime diagonal pass.

Left back Brady then put Crumlin in front with a fiercely-struck direct free kick on 17 minutes.

Winger Alan McGreal added Crumlin’s third goal in the final minute of the half when stroking home a penalty after Dylan Cashin had been harshly adjudged to have pulled back James Lee in the area.

A penalty shootout was needed at Cooke Park, Tipperary as competition newcomers Glengad United beat St Michael’s in the all non-league clash.

St Michael’s had midfielder Colin Bargary sent off nine minutes from the end of a scoreless 90 minutes.

Extra-time failed to separate the sides with Inishowen League side Glengad winning 8-7 in sudden-death penalty kicks to enter Monday evening’s second round draw.

The midlands derby between Longford Town and Athlone Town was postponed on Saturday night due to a waterlogged pitch. The game has been refixed for Tuesday night at City Calling Stadium.

A poacher’s double from BJ Banda gave UCD a fright before Letterkenny Rovers bowed out of the competition 5-2 at the UCD Bowl on Sunday afternoon.

Though Banda gave the Ulster Senior League side a shock 22nd-minute lead, UCD dominated for much of the game, finally equalising through substitute Yoyo Mahdy five minutes into the second half.

Goals from Jason McClelland and Richie O’Farrell put UCD in control before Banda punished a goalkeeping mistake by Tom Murphy to give Letterkenny hope on 77 minutes.

Impressive winger Liam Kerrigan eased any UCD nerves with a late brace to see the Premier Division basement side through.

Waterford had few problems away to Maynooth University Town, beating the non-league side 2-0.

Premier Division Waterford took 42 minutes to break the deadlock, midfielder Shane Duggan finishing after a Rory Feely cross was flicked on by Michael O’Connor.

Duggan’s 57th-minute corner then found central defender Kenny Browne who headed home their second goal.

A brace from Conor Barry saw First Division strugglers Galway beat LSL side Collinstown 2-1 as all the goals came early at Whitehall.

Jamie Ahearn gave the Neilstown club an 11th-minute lead. Barry equalised within a minute before scoring what proved the winner a further three minutes later.

Strikes in each half from Marco Chindea and Aji Sule gave Lucan United a somewhat surprise 2-1 win over higher-ranked Killester Donnycarney in their meeting at Celbridge.

John Brophy scored Killester Donnycarney’s consolation goal in stoppage time.