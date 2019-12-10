FAI board turns down invite to Oireachtas Committee

Fergus O’Dowd, the chair of the Oireachtas Committee for Transport, Tourism and Sport has described it as “very disappointing,” the news that leading officials from the FAI will not now be appearing before the committee on Wednesday afternoon.

The association had initially indicated in an exchange between the two sides over the previous few days that members of the board and management would be available to attend the proposed session, but on Tuesday morning the organisation informed the committee that circumstances had changed and that it would have to postpone its appearance.

In a statement, it said: “The focus of the Board at this moment in time remains the refinancing package that will guarantee the future of the FAI and safeguard jobs, as well as the appointment of an Independent Chairperson and Independent Directors.

“As key Board members and senior executive staff are required at meetings vital to the financial restructuring and the appointment of an Independent Chairperson, it is not possible for the FAI to appear before the Oireachtas Committee on this occasion.

“The Board remains committed to appearing before the Committee on a date when the appropriate representatives are available.”

O’Dowd said that the committee is “looking at the situation,” in light of the association’s message this morning but said that he feels it is “significant and very disappointing that they will not be facing the committee tomorrow, especially as they indicated that they were available but to us and publicly”.