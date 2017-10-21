Extra tickets secured for Irish fans for first leg in Denmark

FAI had requested a 10 per cent allocation and have received additional 445 tickets

Updated: 32 minutes ago
Eamon Donoghue

Republic of Ireland fans will travel in numbers to Copenhagan. Photograph: James Crombie/Inpho

Republic of Ireland fans will travel in numbers to Copenhagan. Photograph: James Crombie/Inpho

 

The FAI has confirmed that it has secured a total of 2,305 tickets for Ireland’s World Cup playoff first leg match against Denmark.

Martin O’Neill’s team face the Danes on Saturday, 11th November in Copenhagen, with a place at next summer’s World Cup in Russia at stake after the two-legged playoff.

The FAI had been in negotiations with the Danish FA in the hope of increasing the Irish allocation for the trip to Copenhagen to 3,800 - 10 per cent of the allocation - in return for a 10 per cent allocation for Danish fans travelling to Dublin.

The initial allocation of five per cent – set by Fifa – provides 1,900 tickets for Irish fans, but many more are expected to make the trip to the Danish capital.

On Saturday the FAI revealed that they have been given an extra 445 tickets on top of their five per cent allocation. That brings the total tickets allocated to Irish fans to 2,305.

Applications for first leg tickets must be submitted via http://away.fai.ie before Monday, October 23rd at 5pm.

