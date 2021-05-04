Europa League final in Gdansk to host up to 9,500 spectators

Both finalists will receive 2,000 tickets each and may have to show proof of vaccination

Manchester United’s Mason Greenwood celebrates with Scott McTominay after scoring his side’s sixth goal during the Europa League semi final first leg win over Roma. Photo: Jon Super/AP Photo

Manchester United’s Mason Greenwood celebrates with Scott McTominay after scoring his side’s sixth goal during the Europa League semi final first leg win over Roma. Photo: Jon Super/AP Photo

 

The Europa League final in Gdansk on May 26th will be allowed to host up to 9,500 spectators after Europe’s soccer governing body Uefa said it had received approval from the Polish authorities.

The final will be held at Stadion Energa in Gdansk at a stadium capacity of 25 per cent, with both finalists receiving 2,000 tickets each and 2,000 tickets to be offered to the general public.

The remaining tickets will be allocated to the local organising committee, Uefa and national associations, commercial partners and broadcasters.

“The Polish authorities have confirmed a stadium capacity of 25 per cent for the final, amounting to 9,500 spectators,” Uefa said in a statement on Monday.

Spectators may be required to show proof of a vaccine or a negative Covid-19 result, Uefa said.

“Supporters travelling from outside of Poland will have to comply with border entry restrictions and requirements that will be in force at the time of the final. No exemptions will be granted to ticket holders,” Uefa added.

Manchester United will play away to AS Roma on Thursday in the second leg of the semi-final, having won 6-2 in the first leg. Villarreal will travel to London to face Arsenal in the second leg after they defeated the English side 2-1 at home.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.