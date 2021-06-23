Euro 2020: So who plays who in the last 16?
England will host Germany at Wembley while Portugal take on Belgium
England will host in the Euro 2020 last 16 at Wembley. File photograph: Chloe Knott/Getty Images
The group stages of Euro 2020 are over and they’ve thrown up some enthralling last 16 ties.
Germany and England will renew rivalries after the Germans’ late equaliser against Hungary kept them in the competition. Unbeaten England will host the match, which takes place in Wembley next Tuesday.
The other big clash of the round sees reigning champions Portugal taking on top ranked Belgium in Seville. The Portuguese emerged from the group of death with France and Germany in third place, while Belgium cruised through Group B with three wins from three.
World champions France will face Switzerland in Bucharest. Elsewhere Wales and Denmark will kick off the last 16 action on Saturday. There’ll be two matches then played each day until Tuesday.
Euro 2020 last 16 fixtures
Saturday, June 26th
Wales vs Denmark (5pm) - Amsterdam
Italy vs Austria (8pm) - Wembley
Sunday, June 27th
Netherlands vs Czech Republic (5pm) - Budapest
Belgium vs Portugal (8pm) - Seville
Monday, June 28th
Croatia vs Spain (5pm) - Copenhagen
France vs Switzerland (8pm) - Bucharest
Tuesday, June 29th
England vs Germany (5pm) - Wembley
Sweden vs Ukraine (8pm) - Hampden Park