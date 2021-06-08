Euro 2020 Group F: Benzema makes world champions France even stronger

Antoine Griezmann, Karim Benzema and Kylian Mbappe make up a frightening French attack. File photograph: Getty Images

Portugal

Odds: 10-1
Previous best: Winners 2016
Prospects: With class all the way through their spine the defending champions look sure to go close again – if they can emerge from the group of death.
Manager: 2016’s success was built on a steely defence combined with moments of genius – Fernando Santos has the ingredients to dominate games this time.
Key player: Bruno Fernandes and Cristiano Ronaldo are obvious game-changers but Ruben Dias has enjoyed a fine season with Manchester City and is as solid a defender as they come.

France

Odds: 5-1
Previous best: Winners 1984 and 2000
Prospects: The world champions have all the tools to conquer Europe, and if anything they are stronger three years later with Karim Benzema a surprise call-up after five years in the cold.
Manager: Didier Deschamps cracked it in Russia, providing enough structure for his generational squad while allowing them to spread their wings.
Key player: There’s a few to choose from but Kylian Mbappe is destined to be the world’s best player, if he isn’t already.

Germany

Odds: 8-1
Previous best: Winners 1972, 1980, 1996.
Prospects: Germany look the third-best side in the group, as a recent 6-0 defeat to Spain and 2-1 loss to North Macedonia suggest. But still, it’s Germany.
Manager: Joachim Low’s epic 15-year tenure, which included the 2014 World Cup win, will end after the Euros with Hansi Flick taking over.
Key player: Germany’s squad is typically stacked but Leroy Sane has the potential to be the most exciting player in it.

Hungary

Odds: 500-1
Previous best: Semi-finalists 1964
Prospects: As group draws go, Hungary have been handed a bit of a stinker. That said, they did top a group containing eventual winners Portugal in 2016, and are unbeaten in nine.
Manager: Italian Marco Rossi took over in 2018 and saw his side secure qualification with a last gasp 2-1 win over Iceland in the playoffs – his side scored in the 88th and 92nd minutes.
Key player: Goalkeeper Peter Gulacsi is a mainstay for RB Leipzig and probably Hungary’s most high-profile squad member.

Fixtures

Tuesday June 15th - Hungary vs Portugal (5pm, Budapest); France vs Germany (8pm, Munich)

Saturday June 19th - Hungary vs France (2pm, Budapest); Portugal vs Germany (5pm, Munich)

Wednesday June 23rd - Germany vs Hungary (8pm, Munich); Portugal v France (8pm, Budapest)

