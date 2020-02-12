‘Your team’s having one’: Bournemouth complain about referee’s comments

Players claim Jon Moss made comments about club’s delicate position in the table

Ben Fisher

Referee Jon Moss picks up the match ball prior to the Premier League match between Sheffield United and AFC Bournemouth at Bramall Lane. Photograph: Getty Images

Referee Jon Moss picks up the match ball prior to the Premier League match between Sheffield United and AFC Bournemouth at Bramall Lane. Photograph: Getty Images

 

Bournemouth have opened dialogue with the Premier League regarding the alleged conduct of Jon Moss during Sunday’s defeat at Sheffield United. The club have not submitted a formal complaint but are in dialogue with the league after Bournemouth players felt Moss mocked them during the game, with the midfielder Dan Gosling accusing the referee of showing “zero respect” by making alleged “niggly” and “sarky” comments towards him and his teammates.

Gosling is one of at least two players who claim to have heard Moss make comments about Bournemouth’s delicate position in the table, with Eddie Howe’s side 16th, two points above the relegation zone.

The club made the Premier League aware of their grievances on Tuesday via Simon Morgan, the former Fulham defender who works as a conduit between clubs and the Premier League in his role as head of football relations. Bournemouth are keen for the Premier League to explore microphone recordings of conversations Moss had during the game.

“The officials talk about respect at the start of the season and there was zero respect from Jon Moss,” Gosling said, talking to the Daily Echo after the 2-1 defeat at Bramall Lane. “The comments that he made especially to me and one other player – talking about the relegation zone and ‘you’re still in the relegation zone’, ‘you’re having one’, ‘your team’s having one’ this and that and it was very, very disrespectful. I thought it was very disrespectful what he was saying.”

Asked if the alleged comments were made during Sunday’s match, Gosling said: “During the game, yeah. I think he [MOSS]should really come out and apologise.”

The Premier League declined to comment.

- Guardian

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.