Your guide to all the Premier League team news

SATURDAY (3pm unless stated)

Wolves (11) v Leicester (8), 12.30pm – Live on Sky Sports

Wolves will be without suspended defender Willy Boly following his red card at Manchester City. Belgium international Leander Dendoncker looks set to drop into the backline as cover, with Wolves boss Nuno Espirito Santo expected to revert to a four-man midfield.

Leicester defender Jonny Evans has made a rapid recovery from a toe problem and is fit. Evans suffered the injury ahead of last week’s defeat to Southampton and was expected to be missing until the end of February. Daniel Amartey is a long-term absentee with the broken ankle he suffered in October.

Last season: No corresponding fixture

Last five league matches: Wolves L D W L L; Leicester W W L W L

Top scorers: Raul Jimenez (Wolves) 7; Harvey Barnes (Leicester) 9

Match odds: H 5-4 A 5-2 D 21-10

Referee: Chris Kavanagh

Bournemouth (12) v West Ham (9)

Bournemouth will make a late call on forward Callum Wilson, who has been out with a hamstring problem, ahead of the match. Cherries boss Eddie Howe reported no fresh injury concerns following last weekend’s defeat at Everton. New signing Dominic Solanke (hamstring) continues his recovery while Simon Francis, Adam Smith and Lewis Cook (all knee) remain long-term absentees.

Javier Hernandez is back in the West Ham squad after almost a month out with back and hamstring problems. Full back Ryan Fredericks has returned to training after an ankle injury but Jack Wilshere, Fabian Balbuena, Andriy Yarmolenko, Manuel Lanzini, Winston Reid and Carlos Sanchez are still missing.

Last season: West Ham 1 Bournemouth 1, Bournemouth 3 West Ham 3

Last five league matches: Bournemouth W L L D L; West Ham L W L D W

Top scorers: Callum Wilson (Bournemouth) 10; Marko Arnautovic & Felipe Anderson (West Ham) 8

Match odds: H 11-8 A 19-10 D 5-2

Referee: Simon Hooper

Liverpool (1) v Crystal Palace (14)

Liverpool defender Trent Alexander-Arnold and midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum are expected to miss the match at Anfield. The pair have both sustained knee injuries of differing severity and it is unlikely they will be considered. Midfielder Adam Lallana is back in training after a muscle injury but centre back Dejan Lovren (hamstring) will not be available until the end of the month.

Goalkeeper Julian Speroni will start for Palace, making his first appearance since December 2017. The 39-year-old is the Premier League’s oldest player and will be promoted after Vicente Guaita suffered a calf strain and Wayne Hennessey a muscle injury in last week’s defeat by Watford. Christian Benteke is pushing to start, having returned from injury as a substitute in that 2-1 home defeat.

Last season: Crystal Palace 1 Liverpool 2, Liverpool 1 Crystal Palace 0

Last five league matches: Liverpool W W W L W; Crystal Palace W D L W L

Top scorers: Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) 17; Luka Milivojevic (Crystal Palace) 6

Match odds: H 1-6 A 16-1 D 13-2

Referee: Jonathan Moss

Manchester United (6) v Brighton (13), Live Sky Sports

Alexis Sanchez and Eric Bailly are back from injury and suspension for Manchester United, but Marouane Fellaini will miss a further month. Caretaker boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer confirmed imposing midfielder Fellaini faces up to four weeks out with a calf injury, while defenders Chris Smalling and Marcos Rojo are stepping up their rehabilitation.

Brighton midfielder Yves Bissouma faces a late fitness test. The Mali international missed last weekend’s defeat to Liverpool due to a hip problem and will be assessed before the trip to Old Trafford. Left back Bernardo (hamstring) and winger Jose Izquierdo (knee) remain sidelined, while Australia goalkeeper Mat Ryan and Iran winger Alireza Jahanbakhsh are still on international duty at the Asian Cup.

Last season: Brighton 1 Man Utd 0, Man Utd 1 Brighton 0

Last five league matches: Man Utd W W W W W; Brighton L D W D L

Top scorers: Romelu Lukaku, Anthony Martial & Paul Pogba (Man Utd) 9; Glenn Murray (Brighton) 8

Match odds: H 1-4 A 11-1 D 9-2

Referee: Paul Tierney

Newcastle (18) v Cardiff (17)

Jamaal Lascelles, Ciaran Clark, Fabian Schar and Isaac Hayden are touch-and-go after all four Newcastle players picked up knocks during the FA Cup win at Blackburn. Midfielders Mohamed Diame (hip) and Kenedy (toe) are closing in on returns and goalkeeper Karl Darlow has shaken off an elbow problem, but Paul Dummett (hamstring) and Jonjo Shelvey (thigh) are still out.

Oumar Niasse is in line to make his Cardiff debut after completing his loan move from Everton. Captain Sean Morrison could miss out after being admitted to hospital this week and, if he does, Bruno Ecuele Manga will be switched to central defence, with Lee Peltier coming in at right-back.

Last season: No corresponding fixture

Last five league matches: Newcastle D L D L L; Cardiff L D W L D

Top scorers: Salomon Rondon (Newcastle) 6; Rhys Healey (Cardiff) 8

Match odds: H 1-1 A 16-5 D 11-5

Referee: Stuart Atwell

Southampton (16) v Everton (10)

Defender Phil Jagielka is Everton’s only injury absentee. However, as the club captain has featured just five times in the matchday squad this season, it will not affect manager Marco Silva’s plans. Winger Ademola Lookman could start back-to-back Premier League matches for the first time since February 2017, which would allow Richarlison to start up front again.

Southampton expect to have leading scorer Danny Ings available again after a hamstring problem. Forward Charlie Austin, captain Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg and defender Yan Valery have all completed their respective suspensions following the midweek FA Cup replay defeat by Derby. Defender Maya Yoshida is on international duty with Japan at the Asian Cup, while left back Ryan Bertrand (back), midfielder Mario Lemina (abdominal) and striker Michael Obafemi (hamstring) continue their recoveries.

Last season: Everton 1 Southampton 1, Southampton 4 Everton 1

Last five league matches: Southampton W L L D W; Everton L W L L W

Top scorers: Danny Ings (Southampton) 8; Gylfi Sigurdsson & Richarlison (Everton) 9

Match odds: H 13-8 A 17-10 D 23-10

Referee: Graham Scott

Watford (7) v Burnley (15)

Midfielder Will Hughes is set to miss out for Watford due to concussion. Hughes was substituted following a collision in the opening minutes of the Hornets’ win at Crystal Palace last weekend and is unlikely to be fit to face the Clarets. Andre Gray and Christian Kabasele are back in training and could both return after their respective injury lay-offs, but Sebastian Prodl (knee) remains sidelined.

Iceland winger Johann Berg Gudmundsson faces a late fitness test on his thigh. The defensive duo of Matt Lowton and Phil Bardsley are both carrying unspecified knocks but Clarets manager Sean Dyche is hopeful at least one will take to the field at Vicarage Road. Goalkeeper Nick Pope will definitely miss out, as will the suspended Robbie Brady.

Last season: Watford 1 Burnley 2, Burnley 1 Watford 0

Last five league matches: Watford W L D D W; Burnley L L W W W

Top scorers: Roberto Pereyra & Troy Deeney (Watford) 6; Chris Wood (Burnley) 6

Match odds: H 13-20 A 9-2 D 9-2

Referee: Michael Oliver

Arsenal (5) v Chelsea (4), Live BT Sport

Arsenal head coach Unai Emery could welcome Mesut Özil back into his squad. Özil was dropped for last weekend’s 1-0 defeat at West Ham but could feature at the Emirates Stadium this time around. The Gunners have no fresh injury concerns heading into the game, with Rob Holding (knee), Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Danny Welbeck (both ankle) still missing.

Chelsea head coach Maurizio Sarri could opt to restore Olivier Giroud or Alvaro Morata up front, or continue with Eden Hazard. Morata was left out of the squad to face Newcastle last week, when Hazard started as a ‘false nine’, amid doubts over the Spain striker’s long-term future. Midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek (back) is the only definite injury absentee.

Last season: Arsenal 2 Chelsea 2, Chelsea 0 Arsenal 0

Last five league matches: Arsenal W D L W L; Chelsea L W W D W

Top scorers: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Arsenal) 16; Eden Hazard (Chelsea) 12

Match odds: H 2-1 A 13-10 D 5-2

Referee: Anthony Taylor

SUNDAY

Huddersfield (20) v Manchester City (2), 1.30pm - Live on Sky Sports

Jason Puncheon is expected to make his home debut for Huddersfield, while caretaker boss Mark Hudson must decide whether to recall Terence Kongolo and Isaac Mbenza to the starting line-up. The midfield trio of Aaron Mooy, Danny Williams (both knee) and Abedelhamid Sabiri (collarbone) remain sidelined.

City have no fresh injuries or suspensions ahead of the trip. Captain Vincent Kompany is close to returning after a muscular problem and left back Benjamin Mendy, out since November with a knee injury, could also be back in action in the coming weeks. Goalkeeper Claudio Bravo (Achilles) is the only other major absentee.

Last season: Man City 0 Huddersfield 0, Huddersfield 1 Man City 2

Last five league matches: Huddersfield L L L L D; Man City L L W W W

Top scorers: Mathias Zanka Jorgensen (Huddersfield) 3; Fernando Gabriel Jesus & Sergio Aguero (Man City) 14

Match odds: H 20-1 A 1-8 D 15-2

Referee: Andre Marriner

Fulham (19) v Tottenham (3), 4pm – Live on Sky Sports

Ryan Babel will be added to the Fulham squad for the match. The 32-year-old former Liverpool winger is back in the Premier League after moving to Craven Cottage from Besiktas. Alfie Mawson and Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa are still out injured.

Spurs are without Harry Kane and Moussa Sissoko for the trip. Kane (ankle) and Sissoko (groin) were both injured against Manchester United last Sunday and are sidelined for two months and two weeks respectively. Son Heung-min is on international duty with South Korea at the Asian Cup, Lucas Moura is back training on the grass but his knee injury will keep him out, while Eric Dier (appendicitis) could be involved.

Last season: No corresponding fixture

Last five league matches: Fulham D D W L L; Tottenham W W L W L

Top scorers: Aleksandar Mitrovic (Fulham) 8; Harry Kane (Tottenham) 20

Match odds: H 9-2 A 3-4 D 12-5

Referee: Craig Pawson