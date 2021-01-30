Wolves’ dismal run continues as Crystal Palace grind out a win

Crystal Palace 1 Wolverhampton Wanderers 0

Crystal Palace extended Wolverhampton Wanderers’ winless run in the Premier League with a 1-0 victory on Saturday, with midfielder Eberechi Eze providing a moment of magic in an otherwise dull game with a second half strike.

The result was Palace’s first win in four league games and moved them up to 13th in the standings with 26 points, three points clear of Wolves who are 14th without a win in eight games.

The first half was a drab affair with no shots on target where Michy Batshuayi had the best opportunity to score when Nathaniel Clyne’s effort was deflected into his path, but the Belgian striker went for power and fired it over the crossbar.

Palace went ahead at the hour mark when Eze broke the deadlock by shimmying to escape the clutches of Leander Dendoncker before firing a low left-footed strike past Wolves goalkeeper Rui Patricio.

Wilfired Zaha nearly doubled the lead when Batshuayi released him on a counter-attack and the Ivorian did well to cut inside and shoot under pressure but he saw his effort cannon off the crossbar.

West Bromwich Albion 2 Fulham 2

Ivan Cavaleiro came off the substitutes bench to grab a late equaliser as Fulham held fellow Premier League strugglers West Bromwich Albion to a 2-2 draw at the Hawthorns.

Fulham broke the deadlock with their first attacking opportunity in the 10th minute when Aleksandar Mitrovic slipped in a through ball to Bobby Cordova-Reid, who slotted it past West Brom goalkeeper Sam Johnstone.

After struggling to create chances in the opening half, hosts West Brom equalised two minutes into the second period when Brazilian playmaker Matheus Pereira’s cross was stabbed home by defender Kyle Bartley.

Pereira appeared to have earned a first home league win for West Brom under manager Sam Allardyce when he smashed the ball past Fulham goalkeeper Alphonse Areola into the far corner.

But Fulham salvaged a point after Harrison Reed’s cross found fellow substitute Cavaleiro, who headed the ball home with 13 minutes remaining.