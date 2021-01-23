Wolves complete loan signing Willian Jose from Real Sociedad

The 29 year-old Brazilian striker move to Molineux until the end of the season

Wolves have completed the loan signing of Willian Jose from Real Sociedad with a view to a permanent transfer. Photograph: PA

Wolves have completed the loan signing of Willian Jose from Real Sociedad with a view to a permanent transfer. Photograph: PA

 

Wolves have completed the loan signing of Brazilian striker Willian Jose from Real Sociedad with a view to a permanent transfer.

The deal, which is subject to a work permit and international clearance, sees the 29-year-old move to Molineux until the end of the season.

Wolves then have the option to make the switch permanent. Jose is not expected to be available for Wednesday’s Premier League trip to Chelsea.

Wolves boss Nuno Espirito Santo has been short of options up front since the fractured skull suffered by Raul Jimenez against Arsenal two months ago.

Wolves have won just one of their nine Premier League matches since, scoring 10 goals in the process.

Speaking about Jose’s signing earlier this week, Nuno said: “Things are going on but there is nothing signed yet so we can’t speak too much about the situation. I will speak more deeply about him when things are signed and ready to go.”

The striker has scored 62 goals in 170 appearances for Sociedad, who he joined in 2016.

Six of those have come this season, including both in Wednesday’s 2-0 victory over Cordoba in the Copa Del Rey.

Jose, who was capped at Under-20 level, began his career with Brazilian side Barueri and had spells on loan with Real Madrid and Real Zaragoza before making a permanent move to Europe.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.