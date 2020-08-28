Wolves accept Tottenham’s £15m offer for Ireland full back Matt Doherty

Defender set to undergo medical over the weekend before completing move

Wolves have accepted a £15 million offer from Tottenham Hotspur for Ireland international Matt Doherty. Photograph: Mike Egerton/PA Wire

Wolves have accepted a £15 million offer from Tottenham Hotspur for Ireland international Matt Doherty. Photograph: Mike Egerton/PA Wire

 

Wolves have accepted Tottenham’s £15 million (€16.8 million) offer for Ireland international Matt Doherty and the right back is due for a medical this weekend ahead of the move.

Doherty wanted the switch after 10 years at Molineux and is expected to complete the deal in the next few days.

His imminent arrival at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium means Serge Aurier will be allowed to leave this summer.

Doherty has been at Molineux since joining from Bohemians in 2010 and has played 302 games, scoring 28 times. The Dublin club will receive a windfall from the transfer after agreeing a sell-on clause that will see them receive 10 per cent of any profit on the deal.

The 28-year-old will be Spurs’ third summer signing after Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg joined for £20 million from Southampton and Joe Hart moved on a free transfer.

Jose Mourinho needed to strengthen at right back after Kyle Walker-Peters’s move to Southampton earlier this month.

Wolves boss Nuno is aiming to evolve the squad, which finished seventh in the Premier League for the second straight season last term.

The club remain in talks with Arsenal for Ainsley Maitland-Niles as Nuno looks for versatile players, especially with wing-back Jonny out long-term with a serious knee injury.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.