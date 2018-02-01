West Ham suspend director of transfers on back of racism claim

West Ham have suspended Tony Henry, “pending a full and thorough investigation” after the club’s director of player recruitment was reportedly accused of racism and unlawful discrimination.

A report by the Daily Mail alleged Tony Henry told agents the club did not want to sign any African players in the transfer window. Asked for a response by the paper, Henry is reported to have explained West Ham wanted to limit their number of African players because “they have a bad attitude” and “cause mayhem” when they are not in the team.

A West Ham United spokesman said: “The club can confirm that director of player recruitment Tony Henry has been suspended pending a full and thorough investigation. West Ham United will not tolerate any type of discrimination and has, therefore, acted swiftly due to the serious nature of these claims.

“The West Ham United family is an inclusive one where, regardless of gender, age, ability, race, religion or sexual orientation, everybody feels welcome and included. The club will make no further comment until the investigation has been concluded.”

Lord Ouseley, the chairman of Kick It Out, described an email that Henry allegedly sent to another West Ham official and an agent regarding an inquiry about a player of Cameroonian descent as potentially unlawful. Henry is thought to have written that West Ham did not want any more Africans in their squad. Pressed by the Daily Mail, he suggested the policy was supported by club management.

Henry told the Mail “it’s nothing racist at all”. He added: “It’s just sometimes they can have a bad attitude. We had problems with Sakho, with Diafra Sakho. We find that when they are not in the team they cause mayhem. It’s nothing against the African race at all.”