West Ham’s Tomáš Soucek has controversial red card overturned

Manager David Moyes is ‘disappointed with football in general’ ahead of Man United tie

Tomas Soucek is shown a red card during West Ham’s draw with Fulham. Photograph: Adam Davy/EPA

Tomas Soucek is shown a red card during West Ham’s draw with Fulham. Photograph: Adam Davy/EPA

 

West Ham boss David Moyes has declared himself “disappointed with football in general” in the wake of Tomas Soucek’s red card at Fulham.

The Hammers have successfully appealed against referee Mike Dean’s decision to send off the Czech midfielder for catching Aleksandar Mitrovic with his elbow by accident in Saturday’s goalless draw.

Dean checked the replays on the pitchside monitor after consulting VAR Lee Mason and decided the incident merited a straight red.

Moyes was unimpressed by Mitrovic’s reaction — the 6ft 2in Serbian striker went down clutching his face — but says the referees need to be stronger in their decision making.

“I am disappointed with football in general that the officials would allow these situations to take over from the game,” he said.

“I can only see the officials being the people that can stop it by not allowing the players to get away with the actions they are taking, because it is making the referee’s decision so difficult in giving them a decision when there wasn’t one to give.”

Moyes should be riding the crest of a wave with West Ham lying sixth in the Premier League and with an FA Cup fifth-round trip to Manchester United to look forward to.

But the disillusioned Scot added: “Every footballer has a responsibility to do the correct thing but the officials are giving the players responsibility to gain success by their actions.

“The only people who can stop it are the officials. No-one else can change it. If players are going to do this, it needs to change.

“If they are going to be rewarded by getting players sent off and winning penalties and getting an advantage, we can’t let that happen. Only the officials can stop it.”

Moyes will have Soucek available at Old Trafford after the red card was overturned.

The Football Association said: “Tomas Soucek will be available for West Ham United FC’s next three fixtures following a successful claim of wrongful dismissal.

“The midfielder was sent off during a Premier League fixture against Fulham FC on Saturday for violent conduct.”

But Moyes will have to check on the fitness of Michail Antonio who was withdrawn during the second half at Craven Cottage suffering with fatigue, with the burden of being West Ham’s only senior striker starting to take its toll.

“He is still fatigued so it will be a close call to see how he is,” added Moyes. “We will assess him to see if he is available or not.

“I hope we can go there and give them a really good game. The FA Cup has always thrown up upsets and we go there hoping to do that.”

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.