West Ham rout Huddersfield as resurgence continues

Huddersfield Town 1 West Ham United 4

Manuel Lanzini fired a second-half double as West Ham won 4-1 at Huddersfield for their biggest win of the season.

Lanzini, whose only previous goal this campaign was in November, scored twice in five minutes during an impressive second period for the Hammers, who climbed above Huddersfield in the Premier League table.

Mark Noble’s opener for the London side was cancelled out before the interval by Huddersfield midfielder Joe Lolley, but the outstanding Marko Arnautovic struck within 30 seconds of the restart and then provided assists for both Lanzini’s efforts.

Huddersfield started the day two points and four places above West Ham in the standings, but the visitors have lost only one of their last eight league games under David Moyes, who registered his 200th top-flight win as a manager.

The Terriers had plenty of first-half possession, but struggled to create any openings against the visitors’ well-drilled rearguard and found themselves a goal down after their defensive mix-up in the 25th minute.

Home goalkeeper Jonas Lossl did Lolley no favours when playing a short pass to him out of his penalty area. The latter was dispossessed by Arnautovic and, when the ball broke clear into the box, Noble curled home a neat finish.

Huddersfield threatened an instant riposte when Tom Ince’s excellent whipped cross evaded Laurent Depoitre’s lunge, but otherwise David Wagner’s side lacked menace in the final third.

West Ham celebrate their third goal at the John Smith’s Stadium. Photograph: Andrew Yates/Reuters

Rajiv van La Parra did his best to spark the hosts into life down the left and his corner was headed off target by defender Christopher Schindler.

Huddersfield then hauled themselves level five minutes before half-time. West Ham defenders backed off Lolley on the right edge of the area and the former Kidderminster midfielder curled a fine left-footed shot inside goalkeeper Adrian’s far post.

Within 30 seconds of the restart the home side were caught cold, however, and had it all to do again following Angelo Ogbonna’s hoof forward.

Cheikhou Kouyate headed on and Arnautovic flicked the ball over defender Tommy Smith and smashed home West Ham’s second inside Lossl’s right-hand post.

Depoitre headed over another Van La Parra cross and West Ham forward Lanzini shot tamely at Lossl following a swift counter, but the Argentinian made no mistake soon after.

Arnautovic turned brilliantly to escape Schindler and fed Lanzini, played onside by Smith, and he smashed the Hammers into a 3-1 lead in the 56th minute.

Huddersfield were undone again by Arnautovic five minutes later. The Austria international this time beat Smith to race clear into the area and again found Lanzini, who rammed home his third goal of the season.

Alex Pritchard, signed this week from Norwich for a reported £12million, stepped off the bench to make his Huddersfield debut with 25 minutes left and recent loan signing Terence Kongolo made his league bow soon after.

Pritchard’s deflected free-kick was well saved by Adrian, but Wagner’s side failed to trouble him again as they slipped to a fourth home league defeat of the campaign.