West Ham reinstate coach involved in ‘Democratic Football Lads Alliance’ march

The coach has defended the DFLA group on Twitter against claims it was ‘far right’
Mark Phillips has been reinstated to hiscoaching role by West Ham United. Photograph: Arfa Griffiths/Getty Images

Mark Phillips has been reinstated to hiscoaching role by West Ham United. Photograph: Arfa Griffiths/Getty Images

 

By Press Association Sport staff

West Ham have reinstated academy coach Mark Phillips after investigating his social media posts revealing his involvement in a march organised by the Democratic Football Lads Alliance (DFLA).

The Hammers suspended Phillips in October after he attended a DFLA march through central London and later defended the group, which has been accused of Islamophobia and racism, in a series of posts on Twitter.

“West Ham United can confirm that following suspension and subsequent investigation, academy coach Mark Phillips has been reinstated to his role in accordance with employment law, and has been reminded of his responsibilities,” a club statement said.

West Ham launched an investigation due to concerns Phillips’ social media posts may have broken club regulations and he was subsequently suspended.

It’s understood the club’s inquiry found there were not sufficient grounds for dismissing Phillips for breaching the Hammers’ social media policy and bringing the club into disrepute.

But Phillips, who coaches West Ham’s under-18s, has been given a final warning over his conduct.

He will resume his coaching duties at the club after attending courses on discriminatory issues and bias, compulsory for all West Ham employees.

Phillips said he had attended the DFLA march and later defended the group on Twitter against claims it was “far right” and to blame for violence with the police and anti-fascism protesters.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.