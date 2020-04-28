West Ham determined to hold on to Declan Rice amid Chelsea interest

Hammers could slap €80m transfer fee on midfielder in bid to keep him

Jacob Steinberg

Chelsea have an interest in signing West Ham midfielder Declan Rice. Photograph John Walton/PA Wire

Chelsea have an interest in signing West Ham midfielder Declan Rice. Photograph John Walton/PA Wire

 

West Ham are determined not to sell Declan Rice despite growing interest in the England midfielder from Chelsea.

It remains to be seen how the financial impact of coronavirus will affect the transfer market but Chelsea are contemplating beefing up their defensive midfield options. The 21-year-old started his career at Stamford Bridge and is thought to be interested in returning to his boyhood club, especially as it would allow him to reunite with his best friend, Mason Mount.

Although Chelsea have no shortage of competition in Rice’s position, Frank Lampard has struggled to find his favoured combination in midfield. Injuries have hindered N’Golo Kante and Jorginho, linked with Juventus, has not entirely convinced since joining two years ago.

There was talk of a summer clearout before the season was postponed and Lampard, who has also expressed an interest in Lille’s Boubakary Soumare, is not alone in being impressed with Rice.

Yet prising Rice from West Ham will not be easy. The midfielder’s deal runs until 2024, with an option to extend it by a year, and he is by far the most valuable player in David Moyes’s squad.

Although West Ham will be in an awkward financial position if the Premier League season does not resume, it is understood Rice is the last player they will look to sell if they need to balance the books. They would demand at least £70 million (€80 million) and insist they have had no contact with Chelsea, for whom that fee may be too much.

West Ham are preparing to raise at least £30 million (€34.5 million) via a rights issue next month and, like most clubs of their size, are in a difficult financial position. Moyes wants to build a team around Rice, who has also been targeted by Manchester United, and will look to discard other players first.

Carlos Sanchez, who earns around £65,000 (€75,000) a week, and Jack Wilshere are out of contract this summer, and Andriy Yarmolenko and Felipe Anderson face uncertain futures under Moyes. – Guardian

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.