West Brom miss out on chance to stretch advantage at top of Championship

Championship leaders West Brom had to settle for a 1-1 draw against Barnsley after Aapo Halme netted a late equaliser at Oakwell.

The Baggies went in front in the fifth minute from Filip Krovinovic’s long-range effort, but Halme denied them at the death.

The draw extended West Brom’s unbeaten run to 14 matches, taking them four points clear of second-placed Leeds, who face Preston in the late kick-off.

Brentford moved up to third, seven points behind Leeds, after Sheffield Wednesday and Fulham slipped up on the road against struggling sides.

Bryan Mbeumo continued his fine scoring form, netting for the fifth time in six games, before Ollie Watkins bagged his 14th and 15th goals of the season in Brentford’s 3-1 victory at home to Swansea.

Andre Ayew’s 11th goal of the campaign proved in vain for the Swans.

Stoke scored twice in the final minute to stun Sheffield Wednesday and secure a dramatic 3-2 win which moved them out of the relegation zone.

The Owls had turned the game around with second-half goals from Morgan Fox and Tom Lees, after Ireland’s James McClean opened the scoring in the 11th minute, but Tyrese Campbell and Sam Vokes netted in stoppage time.

Bobby Reid left it late to secure Fulham a 3-3 draw at Luton.

Harry Cornick had made it 3-2 to the Hatters in the 82nd minute, only for Reid to strike to take the hosts into the drop zone.

Kazenga LuaLua and Ireland striker James Collins scored either side of Reid’s equaliser before Aleksandar Mitrovic’s 18th goal of the campaign started the drama in the 77th minute.

Blackburn remain two points off the top six after Birmingham secured a 1-1 draw at Ewood Park.

Adam Armstrong’s penalty gave Rovers the lead in the 55th minute before City soon levelled through Kerim Mrbati’s spot-kick.

Alfie Doughty scored a late winner as Charlton beat Bristol City 3-2 to secure their first win in 12 matches.

Macauley Bonne opened the scoring and, after City turned the game around at the start of the second half through Andreas Weimann and Niclas Eliasson, lashed in a second to equalise.

Doughty then netted in the 82nd minute to take the Addicks further away from the bottom three.

Lewis Grabban grabbed a brace to ensure Nottingham Forest ended a five-match winless streak with a 2-0 win at Hull.

Cardiff boss Neil Harris was denied a win over his former club after Millwall fought back for a 1-1 draw.

Aden Flint put Harris’s current club in front only for Jed Wallace to level shortly after with a stunning free-kick.

Djed Spence’s first goal for Middlesbrough, in the 37th minute, secured a 1-0 victory over fellow strugglers Huddersfield at the Riverside.

Martyn Waghorn’s 90th-minute effort sent Wigan to the bottom of the table after Derby salvaged a 1-1 draw at the DW Stadium.

County looked to be heading for a seventh consecutive defeat on the road when Joe Garner struck in the 81st minute, but Waghorn secured a vital point.