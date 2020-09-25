Weekend Premier League team news, kick-off times and TV details

Saturday

Brighton (8) v Manchester United (15), 12.30pm – Live BT Sport 1

Brighton boss Graham Potter will be forced into a midfield change as Yves Bissouma is banned following his red card at Newcastle. Adam Lallana and Davy Propper have been building their fitness following injury issues and could be in contention to replace Bissouma but fellow midfielder Dale Stephens was this week allowed to join Premier League rivals Burnley. Full back Tariq Lamptey has shaken off a knock but Seagulls goalkeeper Christian Walton (ankle) and long-term absentees Florin Andone and Jose Izquierdo remain unavailable.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has no fresh injury worries ahead of the first of two trips south in the coming days. Centre back Axel Tuanzebe is nearing a return to first-team training but will not be available before the international break. Phil Jones is the only certain absentee, but there could be changes in defence with Solskjaer hinting that Eric Bailly could replace Victor Lindelof after last weekend’s 3-1 defeat to Crystal Palace.

Last season: Brighton 0 Man Utd 3, Man Utd 3 Brighton 1

Last five league matches: Brighton D D W L W; Man Utd D W D W L

Match odds: H 4-1 A 3-4 D 13-5

Referee: Chris Kavanagh

Crystal Palace (5) v Everton (2), 3pm

Christian Benteke could come back into the reckoning as Crystal Palace aim to extend their 100 per cent start to the season. The striker has sat out the Eagles’ promising start to the campaign with a knee injury but has been declared match-fit by boss Roy Hodgson and could feature. The Eagles are seeing their injury worries begin to ease but Nathan Ferguson (knee), Gary Cahill, James Tomkins (both hamstring) and Patrick Van Aanholt (shoulder) are all still sidelined.

Everton striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin is fit to start having reported a minor hamstring problem in the midweek Carabao Cup win over Fleetwood. Midfielder Fabian Delph made his comeback from injury in that game after seven months out but will remain on Merseyside this weekend to train with a view to him starting against West Ham in the League Cup next week. Centre backs Mason Holgate (toe) and Jarrad Branthwaite (ankle) are still out.

Last season: Everton 3 Crystal Palace 1, Crystal Palace 0 Everton 0

Last five league matches: Crystal Palace L L D W W; Everton D W L W W

Match odds: H 27-10 A 11-10 D 23-10

Referee: Kevin Friend

West Brom (20) v Chelsea (11), 5.30pm – Live Sky Sports

West Brom will be without Conor Gallagher when they host Chelsea . The midfielder, on-loan from Chelsea, will be ineligible to face his parent club Branislav Ivanovic continues to build up his fitness but is unlikely to face his former club, while full back Kieran Gibbs is suspended.

Christian Pulisic (hamstring) and Hakim Ziyech (knee) will miss out for Chelsea. Boss Frank Lampard has said the Hawthorns trip will come too soon for new recruit Edouard Mendy to start, leaving Kepa Arrizabalaga and Willy Caballero to battle it out for the goalkeeping berth.

Last season: No corresponding fixture

Last five league matches: West Brom D L D L L; Chelsea W L W W L

Match odds: H 8-1 A 4-11 D 19-5

Referee: Jonathan Moss

Burnley (14) v Southampton (19), 8pm – Live Sky Sports

Burnley could hand a debut to Dale Stephens and welcome back James Tarkowski (toe) from injury against Southampton. Clarets forward Jay Rodriguez (ankle) is set to miss out, while Robbie Brady (ribs), Ben Mee (thigh), Jack Cork (ankle) and Johann Berg Gudmundsson (knee) remain sidelined, and Ashley Barnes (hernia) is unlikely to return.

Southampton will again be without winger Nathan Redmond (ankle ligament). Saints boss Ralph Hasenhuttl reported no fresh injury concerns, with summer signing Mohammed Salisu continuing to building fitness ahead of his debut.

Last season: Southampton 1 Burnley 2, Burnley 3 Southampton 0

Last five league matches: Burnley D D W L L; Southampton D W W L L

Match odds: H 11-5 A 27-20 D 11-5

Referee: Andre Marriner

Sunday

Sheffield United (17) v Leeds United (10), 12pm – Live BT Sport

Sheffield United will be without the suspended John Egan and injured Lys Mousset. Egan misses out because of his 12th-minute dismissal in the 1-0 defeat at Aston Villa, meaning Ethan Ampadu could make his first Premier League start for the Blades since joining on a season-long loan from Chelsea. Veteran centre half Phil Jagielka is also in contention to replace Egan, but forward Mousset misses out again with an ankle problem.

New Leeds signing Diego Llorente is available after completing his £18 million move from Real Sociedad this week. Boss Marcelo Bielsa remains without midfielder Pablo Hernandez after he suffered a groin injury in the warm-up before last weekend’s win over Fulham but otherwise has no new injury concerns. Captain Liam Cooper is poised to make his 200th appearance for the club.

Last season: No corresponding fixture

Last five league matches: Sheff Utd L L L L L; Leeds W W W L W

Match odds: H 17-10 A 13-8 D 23-10

Referee: Paul Tierney

Tottenham Hotspur (6) v Newcastle (13), 2pm – Live Sky Sports

Tottenham are unlikely to have left back Sergio Reguilon available to make his debut due to lack of match fitness, while Gareth Bale (knee) is definitely out and boss Jose Mourinho could make a host of changes following Thursday’s Europa League qualifying trip to North Macedonia.

Newcastle full back Jamal Lewis remains a doubt after suffering a nasty cut above his eye against Brighton, as does striker Allan Saint-Maximin (ankle). Ciaran Clark (thigh) is likely to miss out, while fellow defender Fabian Schar (shoulder) is back in light training after a shoulder injury, but goalkeeper Martin Dubravka (ankle), defender Paul Dummett (tendon), midfielder Matty Longstaff (thigh) and striker Dwight Gayle (knee) are still out.

Last season: Newcastle 1 Tottenham Hotspur 3, Tottenham Hotspur 0 Newcastle 1

Last five league matches: Tottenham Hotspur W W D L W; Newcastle L D L W L

Match odds: H 4-9 A 13-2 D 17-5

Referee: Peter Bankes

Manchester City (7) v Leicester (1), 4.30pm – Live Sky Sports

Manchester City have a lengthy list of absentees with Sergio Agüero, Bernardo Silva, Joao Cancelo and Oleksandr Zinchenko all injured, while Nicolas Otamendi may also miss out due to a niggle. Ilkay Gündogan (coronavirus) is self-isolating and Aymeric Laporte is doubtful having only returned to training last week following his positive Covid-19 test.

Leicester will be without Wilfred Ndidi (abductor), while defender Jonny Evans (thigh) should return after recovering and having completed a three-match suspension. Winger Cengiz Under is waiting for international clearance to be completed on a season-long loan from Roma. Demarai Gray (stomach bug) and Ricardo Pereira (ACL) miss out.

Last season: Leicester 0 Man City 1, Man City 3 Leicester 1

Last five league matches: Man City W W W W W; Leicester W L L W W

Match odds: H 27-100 A 10-1 D 24-5

Referee: Michael Oliver

West Ham (16) v Wolverhampton (12), 7pm – Live BT Sport

Captain Mark Noble will provide West Ham with a boost after missing the last two games with a toe injury. He returned to training this week and will be available for this weekend’s fixture. It is timely for the Hammers, who will be without Issa Diop and Josh Cullen after both tested positive for coronavirus on Tuesday and boss David Moyes has also contracted Covid-19 but will still take charge albeit remotely.

Nelson Semedo could make his Wolves debut after joining from Barcelona. Defender Ki-Jana Hoever should also be included in the squad following his switch from Liverpool. Marcal is likely to miss out after suffering a calf injury on his debut against Manchester City on Monday. Jonny remains out as he continues to recover from his long-term knee injury.

Last season: West Ham 0 Wolverhampton 2, Wolverhampton 2 West Ham 0

Last five league matches: West Ham W D D L L; Wolverhampton D W L W L

Match odds: H 11-4 A 21-20 D 12-5

Referee: Martin Atkinson