Weekend Premier League team news

SATURDAY (3pm unless stated)



Everton (18) v Chelsea (4) – Live BT Sport

Everton right back Séamus Coleman (rib) and midfielder Fabian Delph (hamstring) are still sidelined for caretaker manager Duncan Ferguson. Centre back Yerry Mina is doubtful after limping off against Liverpool in midweek.

Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham should shake off a knock against Aston Villa to start at Goodison Park. Ross Barkley is back in contention after illness but Antonio Rudiger will not be risked following a pelvic problem.

Last season: Everton 2 Chelsea 0, Chelsea 0 Everton 0

Last five league matches: Everton D W L L L; Chelsea W W L L W

Top scorers: Richarlison (Everton) 7; Tammy Abraham (Chelsea) 12

Match odds: H 5-2 D 11-4 A 1-1

Referee: Craig Pawson

Bournemouth (14) v Liverpool (1)

Defenders Steve Cook (broken wrist) and Adam Smith (ankle) are both ruled out as Bournemouth bid to avoid their fifth successive defeat. Forward Joshua King (hamstring) is sidelined and midfielder Harry Wilson is ineligible against his parent club. Junior Stanislas and David Brooks are both recovering from long-term injuries.

Liverpool forwards Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino and goalkeeper Alisson Becker are set to return to the starting line-up. Salah and Firmino were rested for the Merseyside derby while Alisson served a one-match ban. Defender Joel Matip (knee) and Fabinho (ankle) remain sidelined.

Last season: Liverpool 3 Bournemouth 0, Bournemouth 0 Liverpool 4

Last five league matches: Bournemouth W L L L L; Liverpool W W W W W

Top scorers: Harry Wilson (Bournemouth) 6; Sadio Mane (Liverpool) 13

Match odds: H 6-1 D 15-4 A 7-1

Referee: Chris Kavanagh

Tottenham (8) v Burnley (12) – Live on Premier Sports

Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho remains without injured quartet Hugo Lloris (elbow), Michel Vorm (calf), Ben Davies (ankle) and Erik Lamela (hamstring). Midfielder Christian Eriksen awaits his first start under Mourinho.

Burnley striker Ashley Barnes looks set to be restored to the starting line-up after being rested in midweek due to an ongoing groin problem. Kevin Long (hip), Ashley Westwood (groin) and Charlie Taylor (hamstring) are all doubtful, while Johann Berg Gudmundsson misses out.

Last season: Burnley 2 Tottenham 1, Tottenham 1 Burnley 0

Last five league matches: Tottenham D D W W L; Burnley L W W L L

Top scorers: Harry Kane (Tottenham) 13; Ashley Barnes and Chris Wood (Burnley) 6

Match odds: H 2-5 D 15-4 A 7-1

Referee: Kevin Friend

Watford (20) v Crystal Palace (7

Watford interim head coach Hayden Mullins could have Christian Kabasele (hamstring) and Roberto Pereyra (thigh) back in contention for the Crystal Palace match. Daryl Janmaat (knee), Tom Cleverley (heel), Danny Welbeck (hamstring), Sebastian Prodl (knee) and Jose Holebas (ankle) all continue their rehabilitation.

Roy Hodgson will make a late call on the fitness of Crystal Palace centre backs Scott Dann (ankle) and Gary Cahill (knee). Mamadou Sakho is suspended but fellow defenders Joel Ward (knee), Patrick Van Aanholt (hamstring) and midfielder Max Meyer (illness) are ruled out.

Last season: Crystal Palace 1 Watford 2, Watford 2 Crystal Palace 1

Last five league matches: Watford L W L L L; Crystal Palace L L L W W

Top scorers: Ismaila Sarr, Roberto Pereyra, Gerard Deulofeu and Andre Gray (Watford) 2; Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) 4

Match odds: H 13-10 D 23-10 A 11-5

Referee: Martin Atkinson

Manchester City (3) v Manchester United (6), 5.30 – Live on Sky Sports

Manchester City duo Oleksandr Zinchenko (knee) and Ilkay Gundogan (suspension) are back in contention for the Manchester derby. The game comes too soon for striker Sergio Aguero (thigh) while defender Aymeric Laporte and winger Leroy Sane (both knee) are both long-term absentees.

Midfielder Paul Pogba remains absent for Manchester United with an ankle injury but forward Anthony Martial (knock) could return. Nemanja Matic is edging closer to the matchday squad, while defenders Eric Bailly, Timothy Fosu-Mensah and Diogo Dalot are building fitness after injury.

Last season: Man Utd 0 Man City 2, Man City 3 Man Utd 1

Last five league matches: Man City W L W D W; Man Utd L W D D

Top scorers: Raheem Sterling (Man City) 15; Marcus Rashford (Man Utd) 12

Match odds: H 3-10 D 9-2 A 9-1

Referee: Anthony Taylor

SUNDAY (2pm unless stated)



Aston Villa (16) v Leicester (2) – Live Sky Sports

Anwar El Ghazi could return from a knee injury to face Leicester with the winger set to train on Saturday. Forward Keinan Davis (hamstring) and goalkeeper Jed Steer (Achilles) are ruled out, while James Chester is not match-fit.

Leicester winger Demarai Gray comes back into contention after a bout of flu. Left back Ben Chilwell (hip) is a doubt but midfielder Matty James (Achilles) is the only long-term absentee.

Last season: No Corresponding fixture

Last five league matches: Aston Villa L L W D L; Leicester W W W W W

Top scorers: Conor Hourihane and Jack Grealish (Aston Villa) 5; Jamie Vardy (Leicester) 14

Match odds: H 10-3 D 3-1 A 3-4

Referee: Michael Oliver

Newcastle (11) v Southampton (17)

Andy Carroll made his first Premier League start of the season following a hip problem in the win at Sheffield United on Thursday night but could be rested for fellow striker Joelinton. American full back DeAndre Yedlin (hip) has also stepped up his recovery, while central defender Jamaal Lascelles (fractured tibia) and midfielder Matt Ritchie (ankle) are long-term absentees.

Southampton winger Sofiane Boufal (stubbed toe) is missing for the trip to St James’ Park, alongside Stuart Armstrong (hamstring). Midfielder Oriol Romeu and forward Che Adams are in contention to start.

Last season: Newcastle 3 Southampton 1, Southampton 0 Newcastle 0

Last five league matches: Newcastle W W L D W; Southampton L L D W W

Top scorers: Jonjo Shelvey (Newcastle) 4; Danny Ings (Southampton) 10

Match odds: H 17-10 D 11-5 A 17-10

Referee: David Coote

Norwich (19) v Sheffield United (9)

Norwich have been boosted in midfield with Alex Tettey (quad), Emi Buendia and Marco Stiepermann in contention. Defenders Grant Hanley (groin) and Timm Klose (knee) continue their rehabilitation, along with Swiss forward Josip Drmic (hamstring).

In-form strike partnership of Lys Mousset and David McGoldrick are likely to be restored in attack for Sheffield United in the only changes to Chris Wilder’s team.

Last season: No corresponding fixture

Last five league matches: Norwich L L W D L; Sheff Utd W D D D L

Top scorers: Teemu Pukki (Norwich) 8; Lys Mousset (Sheff Utd) 5

Match odds: H 19-10 D 5-2 A 11-8

Referee: Simon Hooper

Brighton (13) v Wolves (5), 4.30 – Live Sky Sports

Brighton boss Graham Potter is likely to stick with the same squad which defeated Arsenal on Thursday. Left-back Bernardo (knee) returned to the matchday squad for the first time since August but midfielder Solly March (groin) and forward Jose Izquierdo (knee) are injured.

Wolves midfielder Morgan Gibbs-White is still struggling with a back problem which has sidelined him since October. Centre-back Willy Boly (fractured leg) remains out until next year but fellow defender Ryan Bennett (groin) is fit.

Last season: Wolves 0 Brighton 0, Brighton 1 Wolves 0

Last five league matches: Brighton W L L L W; Wolves D W W D W

Top scorers: Neal Maupay (Brighton) 5; Raul Jimenez (Wolves) 15

Match odds: H 17-10 D 11-5 A 17-10

Referee: Jonathan Moss

MONDAY

West Ham (15) v Arsenal (10), 8.0 – Live on Sky Sports

West Ham forward Michail Antonio (groin) faces a late fitness test, while midfielder Jack Wilshere is set to be involved after recovering from a similar problem. Goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianski (torn hip muscle) and midfielder Manuel Lanzini (fractured collarbone) are still sidelined.

Midfielder Dani Ceballos (hamstring) is the only confirmed absentee for Arsenal. Centre-back Rob Holding has not featured in the last three games but could be in contention following a slight knee issue.

Last season: West Ham 1 Arsenal 0, Arsenal 3 West Ham 1

Last five league matches: West Ham L L L W L; Arsenal D L D D L

Top scorers: Sebastien Haller (West Ham) 4; Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Arsenal) 12

Match odds: H 13-5 D 3-1 A 10-11

Referee: Mike Dean