Weekend Premier League team news

SATURDAY (3pm unless stated)

Chelsea (4) v Crystal Palace (9), 12,30pm – Live on BT Sport

Chelsea will hand a late fitness test to Mason Mount (ankle) but will be without fellow midfielders Ross Barkley (ankle) and Jorginho (banned). Defender Antonio Rudiger has undergone groin surgery and remains sidelined, along with midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek (Achilles).

Andros Townsend (muscle) and James McArthur (back) should be fit for Crystal Palace, while Gary Cahill and Cheikhou Kouyate have both shown no issues following knocks to the head. Mamadou Sakho (thigh) and Connor Wickham are also available again.

Last season: Crystal Palace 0 Chelsea 1, Chelsea 3 Crystal Palace 1

Last five league matches: Chelsea W W W W W; Crystal Palace W W L D L

Top scorers: Tammy Abraham (Chelsea) 10; Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) 4

Match odds: H 32-100 D 17-4 A 17-2

Referee: Mike Dean

Burnley (14) v West Ham (13)

Burnley striker Chris Wood is fit after a hamstring injury and Danny Drinkwater is working up to full fitness but will not be involved. Johann Berg Gudmundsson (hamstring) is also out.

West Ham midfielder Jack Wilshere will be assessed but the Hammers will remain without goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianski. Michail Antonio will not be available until after the upcoming international break.

Last season: Burnley 2 West Ham 0, West Ham 4 Burnley 2

Last five league matches: Burnley D W L L L; West Ham D L L D L

Top scorers: Chris Wood & Ashley Barnes (Burnley) 4; Sebastien Haller (West Ham) 4

Match odds: H 5-4 D 13-5 A 21-10

Referee: Kevin Friend

Newcastle (15) v AFC Bournemouth (7)

Newcastle head coach Steve Bruce will once again be without Fabian Schar (knee) and Matt Ritchie (ankle). Sean Longstaff is banned while Florian Lejeune is closing in on a return from a cruciate ligament injury.

Bournemouth will be without suspended midfielder Jefferson Lerma. Dan Gosling (hip) could come into contention while David Brooks (ankle) continues his rehabilitation, along with Junior Stanislas, Andrew Surman and Charlie Daniels (all knee).

Last season: AFC Bournemouth 2 Newcastle 2, Newcastle 2 AFC Bournemouth 1

Last five league matches: Newcastle L W L D W; AFC Bournemouth D L D D W

Top scorers: Jonjo Shelvey (Newcastle) 2; Callum Wilson (AFC Bournemouth) 5

Match odds: H 8-5 D 9-4 A 9-5

Referee: Martin Atkinson

Southampton (18) v Everton (17)

Southampton defender Ryan Bertrand is banned while Moussa Djenepo is in contention to start after recently returning from a hip injury. Cedric Soares is also available after shrugging off a calf complaint.

Everton will be without midfielders Andre Gomes and Fabian Delph. Gomes suffered a fractured dislocation of his ankle in Sunday’s 1-1 draw with Tottenham while Delph has suffered a recurrence of a hamstring problem. Morgan Schneiderlin is available.

Last season: Southampton 2 Everton 1, Everton 2 Southampton 1

Last five league matches: Southampton L L D L L; Everton L L W L D

Top scorers: Danny Ings (Southampton) 6; Dominic Calvert-Lewin (Everton) 5

Match odds: H 19-10 D 12-5 A 29-20

Referee: Paul Tierney

Tottenham Hotspur (11) v Sheff Utd (6) – Live on Premier Sports

Tottenham are still without Jan Vertonghen, Erik Lamela (both hamstring) and Hugo Lloris (elbow) but they can call on Son Heung-min after his red card at Everton last week was rescinded.

Sheffield United’s Irish defender John Egan is expected to be fit while boss Chris Wilder suggested as many as three players were managing knocks in training but none have yet been ruled out.

Last season: No corresponding fixture

Last five league matches: Tottenham Hotspur W L D L D; Sheff Utd L D W D W

Top scorers: Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur) 10; Lys Mousset & John Lundstram (Sheff Utd) 3

Match odds: H 4-7 D 16-5 A 5-1

Referee: Graham Scott

Leicester (3) v Arsenal (5), 5.30pm – Live on Sky Sports

Matty James (Achilles) remains Leicester’s only injury absentee. Brendan Rodgers otherwise has a fully-fit squad to choose from.

Granit Xhaka will once again be missing from the Arsenal squad. Gunners boss Unai Emery will be light in midfield with Dani Ceballos ruled out with a hamstring issue.

Last season: Leicester 3 Arsenal 0, Arsenal 3 Leicester 1

Last five league matches: Leicester W L W W W; Arsenal D W L D

Top scorers: Jamie Vardy (Leicester) 10; Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Arsenal) 9

Match odds: H 21-20 D 27-10 A 5-2

Referee: Chris Kavanagh

SUNDAY

Manchester United (10) v Brighton (8)

Scott McTominay (foot) and Victor Lindelof (knock) will be assessed. Ashley Young is suspended, while Luke Shaw, Paul Pogba, Nemanja Matic and Axel Tuanzebe are not expected back until after the international break. Long-term absentees Eric Bailly and Tim Fosu-Mensah remain absent.

Brighton’s Adam Webster has been ruled out with an ankle injury. Bernardo and Jose Izquierdo remain sidelined by their respective knee injuries.

Last season: Man Utd 2 Brighton 1, Brighton 3 Man Utd 2

Last five league matches: Man Utd D L D W L; Brighton L W L W W

Top scorers: Marcus Rashford (Man Utd) 7; Neal Maupay (Brighton) 4

Match odds: H 6-10 D 11-4 A 11-2

Referee: Jonathan Moss

Wolverhampton (12) v Aston Villa (16)

Diogo Jota will return to the Wolves squad after serving a European suspension. Ryan Bennett (groin) is fit again but Morgan Gibbs-White remains a doubt with a back injury, while Willy Boly will not play again until next year after suffering a fractured leg.

Aston Villa captain Jack Grealish (calf) is rated 50-50, according to boss Dean Smith. Keinan Davis remains sidelined with a hamstring problem while fellow striker Jota (hernia) is also out.

Last season: No corresponding fixture

Last five league matches: Wolverhampton W W D D D; Aston Villa D W W L L

Top scorers: Raul Jimenez (Wolverhampton) 11; Conor Hourihane & Moraes Wesley & Jack Grealish (Aston Villa) 4

Match odds: H 88-100 D 13-5 A 16-5

Referee: Anthony Taylor

Liverpool (1) v Man City (2), 4.30pm – Live on Sky Sports

Liverpool defender Joel Matip has not recovered from a knee injury but Virgil Van Dijk is fully fit and captain Jordan Henderson has recovered from illness. Xherdan Shaqiri remains sidelined with a calf problem.

Manchester City goalkeeper Claudio Bravo will make his first Premier League appearance in 18 months after Ederson (thigh) was ruled out. David Silva (muscle injury) and Rodri (hamstring) remain doubts while Oleksandr Zinchenko, Leroy Sane and Aymeric Laporte are sidelined.

Last season: Man City 2 Liverpool 1, Liverpool 0 Man City 0

Last five league matches: Liverpool W W D W W; Man City W L W W W

Top scorers: Sadio Mane (Liverpool) 10; Raheem Sterling (Man City) 14

Match odds: H 8-5 D 13-5 A 31-20

Referee: Michael Oliver