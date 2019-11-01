Weekend Premier League team news

SATURDAY (3pm unless stated)

Bournemouth (9) v Manchester United (7), 12.30pm – Live on BT Sport

Dan Gosling could return to Bournemouth contention for the first time this season after overcoming a hip problem. Boss Eddie Howe has no new injury concerns, but David Brooks (ankle) and Junior Stanislas (knee) are still out.

Manchester United trio Marcus Rashford, Victor Lindelof and Harry Maguire will all be assessed. United could be without as many as nine first-team players, with Paul Pogba, Axel Tuanzebe, Nemanja Matic, Luke Shaw, Eric Bailly and Diogo Dalot also in the treatment room.

Last season: Man Utd 4 Bournemouth 1, Bournemouth 1 Man Utd 2

Last five league matches: Bournemouth W D L D D; Man Utd L D L D W

Top scorers: Callum Wilson (Bournemouth) 5; Marcus Rashford (Man Utd) 7

Match odds: H 9-4 D 13-5 A 23-20

Referee: Chris Kavanagh

Arsenal (5) v Wolves (12)

Granit Xhaka will not feature for Arsenal, with the club captain taken out of the firing line following his outburst last week. Mesut Özil will be hoping to be involved after playing well on his recall in the Carabao Cup, but Reiss Nelson (knee) is still out.

Wolves have defensive problems with Willy Boly (leg) and Ryan Bennett (groin) injured. Midfielder Morgan Gibbs-White (back) will be assessed.

Last season: Wolves 3 Arsenal 1, Arsenal 1 Wolves 1

Last five league matches: Arsenal W D W L D; Wolverhampton D W W D D

Top scorers: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Arsenal) 8; Raul Jimenez (Wolves) 10

Match odds: H 78-100 D 11-4 A 18-5

Referee: Michael Oliver

Aston Villa (15) v Liverpool (1) – Live on Premier Sport

Captain Jack Grealish will be back in the Aston Villa squad after overcoming a calf injury. Keinan Davis (hamstring) is sidelined while Jota (hernia) will resume training on Monday.

Liverpool manager Jürgen Klopp may rest Fabinho as the midfielder is a booking away from missing the Manchester City game. Naby Keita is a doubt after picking up a knock in midweek and centre-back Joel Matip (knee) is out.

Last season: No corresponding fixture

Last five league matches: Aston Villa L D W W L; Liverpool W W W D W

Top scorers: Conor Hourihane, Wesley & Jack Grealish (Aston Villa) 4; Sadio Mane (Liverpool) 9

Match odds: H 15-2 D 17-4 A 7-20

Referee: Jon Moss

Brighton (14) v Norwich (19)

Brighton will have midfielder Aaron Mooy available after he served a one-match ban. Defender Bernardo and winger Jose Izquierdo (both knee) remain unavailable for Albion.

Norwich manager Daniel Farke has declared Tim Krul fit after he suffered a knock to his knee during his impressive performance against Manchester United. Onel Hernandez could miss the trip as he awaits the birth of his child, Todd Cantwell (hamstring) and Ibrahim Amadou (knee) are doubts while Mario Vrancic will miss out through illness.

Last season: No corresponding fixture

Last five league matches: Brighton D L W L W; Norwich L L L D L

Top scorers: Neal Maupay (Brighton) 4; Teemu Pukki (Norwich) 6

Match odds: H 7-10 D 16-5 A 18-5

Referee: Kevin Friend

Manchester City (2) v Southampton (18)

Fernandinho returns from suspension for Manchester City. Rodri (hamstring), Oleksandr Zinchenko, Leroy Sane and Aymeric Laporte (all knee) remain on the sidelines.

Southampton boss Ralph Hasenhüttl is confident wingers Nathan Redmond and Sofiane Boufal will shake off minor knee problems to be available at the Etihad Stadium. Left back Ryan Bertrand is banned but Cedric Soares (calf) and Moussa Djenepo (hip/thigh) could make the bench.

Last season: Southampton 1 Man City 3, Man City 6 Southampton 1

Last five league matches: Man City W W L W W; Southampton L L L D L

Top scorers: Raheem Sterling (Man City) 13; Danny Ings (Southampton) 6

Match odds: H 1-14 D 11-1 A 28-1

Referee: Lee Mason

Sheffield United (8) v Burnley (13)

Sheffield United have a couple of unnamed players nursing knocks but boss Chris Wilder said he was hopeful they would be fit for selection on Saturday. Lys Mousset is pushing for a return to the line-up.

Burnley striker Chris Wood is touch and go with the hamstring problem that ruled him out of last weekend’s defeat by Chelsea. Defender Phil Bardsley (back) is also a major doubt while winger Johann Berg Gudmundsson (hamstring) is definitely sidelined.

Last season: No corresponding fixture

Last five league matches: Sheff Utd W L D W D; Burnley W D W L L

Top scorers: Lys Mousset (Sheff Utd) 3; Chris Wood & Ashley Barnes (Burnley) 4

Match odds: H 6-5 D 11-5 A 5-2

Referee: Simon Hooper (Wiltshire)

West Ham (10) v Newcastle (17)

West Ham will be without Jack Wilshere due to a groin problem. Winger Michail Antonio is recovering from a hamstring operation while goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianski is still out after suffering a torn hip muscle.

Andy Carroll is set to return to the Newcastle squad in time to face his former club after shrugging off a knee injury. Matt Ritchie (ankle), Fabian Schar (knee) and Florian Lejeune (knee) are all still sidelined while Sean Longstaff is suspended.

Last season: West Ham 2 Newcastle 0, Newcastle 0 West Ham 3

Last five league matches: West Ham W D L L D; Newcastle D L W L D

Top scorers: Sebastien Haller (West Ham) 4; Yoshinori Muto, Jetro Willems, Matty Longstaff, Jonjo Shelvey, Joelinton, Jamaal Lascelles & Fabian Schar (Newcastle) 1

Match odds: H 5-6 D 27-10 A 16-5

Referee: Stuart Attwell

Watford (20) v Chelsea (4), 5.30pm – Live on Sky Sports

Watford forward Isaac Success is available after a groin injury. Etienne Capoue is not 100 per cent after a month out with a back problem but could be in contention. Domingos Quina (groin), Troy Deeney (knee), Ismaila Sarr (leg), Danny Welbeck (thigh) and Tom Cleverley (heel) are all still missing.

Chelsea remain without defender Antonio Rüdiger (pelvic) and midfielders N’Golo Kante (groin) and Ross Barkley (ankle). Defender Andreas Christensen (hamstring) is unlikely to be involved, while Ruben Loftus-Cheek (Achilles) is a long-term absentee.

Last season: Chelsea 3 Watford 0, Watford 1 Chelsea 2

Last five league matches: Watford L L D D D; Chelsea L W W W W

Top scorers: Roberto Pereyra (Watford) 2; Tammy Abraham (Chelsea) 9

Match odds: H 4-1 D 10-3 A 8-13

Referee: Anthony Taylor

SUNDAY

Crystal Palace (6) v Leicester (3), 2pm – Live on Sky Sports

Crystal Palace are set to be without Andros Townsend due to injury. Mamadou Sakho (thigh) and Conor Wickham (fitness) remain unavailable, but goalkeeper Vicente Guaita is back again.

Leicester are likely to be unchanged from the team that thrashed Southampton 9-0 last weekend. Matty James is the only man out as the midfielder continues to battle a long-term Achilles problem.

Last season: Leicester 1 Crystal Palace 4, Crystal Palace 1 Leicester 0

Last five league matches: Crystal Palace D W W L D; Leicester W W L W W

Top scorers: Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) 4; Jamie Vardy (Leicester) 9

Match odds: H 12-5 D 5-2 A 23-20

Referee: Paul Tierney

Everton (16) v Tottenham (11), Live Sky Sports

Everton are monitoring Yerry Mina who suffered a recurrence of a knee issue in midweek. Winger Bernard and midfielder Jean-Philippe Gbamin are sidelined by knee and quadriceps injuries respectively.

Tottenham will hand a fitness test to Jan Vertonghen, who has a hamstring issue. Erik Lamela (thigh), Hugo Lloris (elbow) and Danny Rose (suspended) are missing for Mauricio Pochettino’s side.

Last season: Tottenham 2 Everton 2, Everton 2 Tottenham 6

Last five league matches: Everton L L L W L; Tottenham L W L D L

Top scorers: Dominic Calvert-Lewin (Everton) 5; Harry Kane (Tottenham ) 10

Match odds: H 17-10 D 10-3 A 8-13

Referee: Martin Atkinson