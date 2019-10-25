Weekend Premier League team news

FRIDAY

Southampton (17) v Leicester (3), 8pm

Southampton remain without injured duo Cedric Soares (calf) and Moussa Djenepo (hip). James Maddison will be fit to play at St Mary’s, giving Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers a full squad to choose from.

Last season: Leicester 1 Southampton 2, Southampton 1 Leicester 2

Last five league matches: Southampton W L L L D; Leicester L W W L W

Top scorers: Danny Ings (Southampton) 6; Jamie Vardy (Leicester) 6

Match odds: H: 2-1, D: 5-2, A: 13-10

Referee: Andre Marriner (West Midlands)

SATURDAY (3pm unless stated)

Manchester City (2) v Aston Villa (12)

Manchester City are without midfielder Rodri (hamstring) and left back Oleksandr Zinchenko (knee), joining long-term knee-injury victims Leroy Sane and Aymeric Laporte on the sidelines.

Aston Villa midfielder Jota (hernia) and centre back James Chester (hamstring) will be absent again.

Last season: No corresponding fixture

Last five league matches: Man City L W W L W; Aston Villa D L D W W

Top scorers: Raheem Sterling (Man City) 12; Conor Hourihane, Moraes Wesley & Jack Grealish (Aston Villa) 4

Match odds: H: 1-12, D: 10-1, A: 25-1

Referee: Graham Scott

Brighton (16) v Everton (15)

Brighton will be without suspended midfielder Aaron Mooy, while defender Bernardo and winger Jose Izquierdo remain sidelined by their respective knee problems.

Everton defender Yerry Mina (knee) is a doubt, but captain Séamus Coleman returns from suspension, while midfielders Fabian Delph and Morgan Schneiderlin are fit again after minor injuries.

Last season: Brighton 1 Everton 0, Everton 3 Brighton 1

Last five league matches: Brighton D D L W L; Everton L L L L W

Top scorers: Neal Maupay & Aaron Connolly (Brighton) 3; Dominic Calvert-Lewin (Everton) 4

Match odds: H: 9-5, D: 23-10, A: 31-20

Referee: Andrew Madley

Watford (20) v AFC Bournemouth (10)

Watford will be missing forward Danny Welbeck (hamstring) and full back Jose Holebas (suspended). Captain Troy Deeney is recovering from knee surgery.

Bournemouth expect to have Jefferson Lerma (hip) available again, while fellow midfielder David Brooks (ankle) is stepping up his recovery. Winger Junior Stanislas (knee) and midfielder Dan Gosling (hip) both continue their own rehabilitation.

Last season: AFC Bournemouth 3 Watford 3, Watford 0 AFC Bournemouth 4

Last five league matches: Watford D L L D D; AFC Bournemouth W W D L D

Top scorers: Roberto Pereyra (Watford) 2; Callum Wilson (AFC Bournemouth) 5

Match odds: H: 23-20, D: 13-5, A: 9-4

Referee: Mike Dean

West Ham (11) v Sheff Utd (9) – Live Premier Sport

West Ham expect to have full back Aaron Cresswell (groin) available. Defender Winston Reid (knee) is set to step up his recovery while goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianski (hip) and winger Michail Antonio (thigh) remain unavailable.

Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder has a full squad available. The likes of Oli McBurnie, Callum Robinson and Billy Sharp are pushing for starts up front.

Last season: No corresponding fixture

Last five league matches: West Ham D W D L L; Sheff Utd L W L D W

Top scorers: Sebastien Haller (West Ham) 4; Lys Mousset (Sheff Utd) 2

Match odds: H: 11-10, D: 5-2, A: 5-2

Referee: David Coote

Burnley (8) v Chelsea (4), 5.30pm – Live on Sky Sports

Burnley striker Chris Wood (hamstring) is an injury doubt, midfielder Danny Drinkwater is ineligible and winger Johann Berg Gudmundsson (hamstring) will not be available. Midfielder Jack Cork (shoulder) and striker Ashley Barnes (groin) should be fit.

Chelsea will be without midfield duo N’Golo Kante (groin) and Ross Barkley (ankle). Defenders Andreas Christensen and Antonio Rudiger are also not ready to return.

Last season: Chelsea 2 Burnley 2, Burnley 0 Chelsea 4

Last five league matches: Burnley D W D W L; Chelsea W L W W W

Top scorers: Chris Wood & Ashley Barnes (Burnley) 4; Tammy Abraham (Chelsea) 9

Match odds: H: 7-2, D: 3-1, A: 8-11

Referee: Michael Oliver

SUNDAY (4.30pm unless stated)

Newcastle (18) v Wolverhampton (13), 2pm – Live onSky Sports

Striker Andy Carroll (groin), midfielder Isaac Hayden (suspension) and Fabian Schar (knee) are out for Newcastle. Midfielder Matt Ritchie (ankle) and defender Florian Lejeune (knee) are closing in on returns.

Defender Ryan Bennett (groin) is expected to sit out for Wolves, while forward Pedro Neto (hamstring) is also sidelined.

Last season: Wolverhampton 1 Newcastle 1, Newcastle 1 Wolverhampton 2

Last five league matches: Newcastle L D L W L; Wolverhampton L D W W D

Top scorers: Yoshinori Muto, Matthew Longstaff, Jetro Willems, Joelinton, Jonjo Shelvey & Fabian Schar (Newcastle) 1; Raul Jimenez (Wolverhampton) 9

Match odds: H: 19-10, D: 21-10, A: 8-5

Referee: Kevin Friend

Arsenal (5) v Crystal Palace (6)

The likes of striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, midfielder Granit Xhaka and defender David Luiz are expected to return for Arsenal after missing Europa League action. Forward Reiss Nelson (knee) is the only injury absentee.

Crystal Palace could see goalkeeper Vicente Guaita return and defender Martin Kelly (both groin) should be involved. Defender Mamadou Sakho (thigh) continues his rehabilitation while forward Connor Wickham is also sidelined.

Last season: Arsenal 2 Crystal Palace 3, Crystal Palace 2 Arsenal 2

Last five league matches: Arsenal D W D W L; Crystal Palace L D W W L

Top scorers: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Arsenal) 8; Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) 3

Match odds: H: 47-100, D: 18-5, A: 11-2

Referee: Martin Atkinson

Liverpool (1) v Tottenham Hotspur (7) – Live on Sky Sports

Defender Joel Matip (knee) is the only doubt for Liverpool, with midfielder Xherdan Shaqiri (calf) still out.

Tottenham are only missing goalkeeper Hugo Lloris (dislocated elbow), while left back Ryan Sessegnon could be involved for the first time.

Last season: Liverpool 2 Tottenham Hotspur 1, Tottenham Hotspur 1 Liverpool 2

Last five league matches: Liverpool W W W W D; Tottenham Hotspur W L W L

Top scorers: Sadio Mane (Liverpool) 9; Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur) 9

Match odds: H: 1-2, D: 17-5, A: 11-2

Referee: Anthony Taylor

Norwich (19) v Manchester United (14)

Norwich centre back Ben Godfrey (hernia) and winger Onel Hernandez (knee) should feature. Goalkeeper Ralf Fahrmann (groin), midfielder Mario Vrancic (calf) plus defenders Christoph Zimmermann (foot), Timm Klose (knee) and Grant Hanley (groin) all continue their own rehabilitation.

Midfielder Paul Pogba (ankle) remains out for Manchester United, but goalkeeper David De Gea will be ready. Left back Luke Shaw and midfielder Nemanja Matic will be assessed, while defenders Axel Tuanzebe and Diogo Dalot are expected to miss out through injury.

Last season: No corresponding fixture

Last five league matches: Norwich W L L L D; Man Utd W L D L D

Top scorers: Teemu Pukki (Norwich) 6; Marcus Rashford (Man Utd) 4

Match odds: H: 16-5, D: 29-10, A: 4-5

Referee: Stuart Attwell