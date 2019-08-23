Weekend Premier League team news

SATURDAY (3pm unless stated)

Norwich (11) v Chelsea (15), 12.30 – Live on BT Sport

Norwich could have defender Timm Klose back from a hip problem – timely, as the club have had several defensive injuries including Christoph Zimmerman (knee). Onel Hernandez (knee) faces three months out after undergoing surgery and summer signing Josip Drmic (hamstring) is also missing.

Midfielder N’Golo Kante could miss out for Chelsea with an ankle sprain and defender Antonio Rudiger is not ready to feature despite closing in on a return after long-term knee trouble. Pedro missed training earlier in the week but was rested after a hectic fixture schedule and is expected to be fit.

Last season: No corresponding fixture

Last five league matches: Norwich D W W L W; Chelsea D W D L D

Top scorers (all competitions): Teemu Pukki (Norwich) 4; Olivier Giroud, Jorginho & Mason Mount (Chelsea) 1

Match odds: H 10-3 A 78-100 D 29-10

Referee: Martin Atkinson

Brighton (5) v Southampton (19)

Brighton boss Graham Potter has no fresh injury problems, although winger Jose Izquierdo, defender Ezequiel Schelotto (both knee) and midfielder Yves Bissouma (shoulder) remain sidelined. Forward Jurgen Locadia is pushing for a recall and winger Alireza Jahanbakhsh is hoping to be included in the squad.

Saints boss Ralph Hasenhuttl reported no fresh injury problems following the Liverpool loss. Goalkeeper Alex McCarthy has resumed full training and defender Kevin Danso hopes for a debut but midfielder Mario Lemina is not expected to figure as he appears ready to leave.

Last season: Brighton 0 Southampton 1, Southampton 2 Brighton 2

Last five league matches: Brighton D D L W D; Southampton D L D L L

Top scorers (all competitions): Florin Andone, Neal Maupay & Leandro Trossard (Brighton) 1,; Danny Ings (Southampton) 1

Match odds: H 7-5 A 21-10 D 11-5

Referee: Kevin Friend

Manchester United (4) v Crystal Palace (14) – Live on Premier Sports

United will be without injured defenders Diogo Dalot, Eric Bailly and Timothy Fosu-Mensah. Ole Gunnar Solskjær otherwise has a fully-fit squad to choose from and may stick with the same team that drew with Wolves on Monday.

Palace boss Roy Hodgson has no new injuries and is contemplating giving summer signing Gary Cahill a debut in defence. Centre back James Tomkins continues his recovery from a groin problem sustained at the end of last season, while Mamadou Sakho (knee) also remains unavailable

Last season: Crystal Palace 1 Man Utd 3, Man Utd 0 Crystal Palace 0

Last five league matches: Man Utd D D L W D; Crystal Palace D W W D L

Top scorers (all competitions): Anthony Martial (Man Utd) 2, Marcus Rashford (Man Utd) 2

Match odds: H 1-3 A 9-1 D 4-1

Referee: Paul Tierney

Sheffield Utd (8) v Leicester (12)

Callum Robinson has recovered from injury and the Ireland international forward is expected to be involved for United. A late decision will also be made on John Fleck, who hobbled off with an injury in the win over Crystal Palace, while boss Chris Wilder says Ravel Morrison is ready after playing 90 minutes in a behind-closed-doors game.

Leicester defender Ben Chilwell continues to struggle with the hip problem that ruled him out against Chelsea. He has had an injection and is expected to be back in contention for the home game against Bournemouth on August 31st. Veteran Christian Fuchs should keep his place in the team.

Last season: No corresponding fixture

Last five league matches: Sheff Utd W W D D W; Leicester W L D D D

Top scorers (all competitions): John Lundstram & Billy Sharp (Sheff Utd) 1; Onyinye Ndidi (Leicester) 1

Match odds: H 5-2 A 6-5 D 11-5

Referee: Andrew Madley

Watford (20) v West Ham (16)

Watford captain Troy Deeney is expected to be sidelined for several weeks after undergoing knee surgery. Danny Welbeck and Ismaila Sarr could feature but Roberto Pereyra (thigh), and Abdoulaye Doucoure (ankle) are doubts.

Hammers skipper Mark Noble is set to return after calf trouble and Sebastien Haller and Felipe Anderson are injury-free. Midfielder Jack Wilshere is likely to be in the squad despite not participating in the second half against Brighton.

Last season: Watford 1 West Ham 4, West Ham 0 Watford 2

Last five league matches: Watford L L L L L; West Ham W W W L D

Top scorers (all competitions): Albian Ajeti (West Ham) 2

Match odds: H 1-1 A 5-2 D 5-2

Referee: Chris Kavanagh

Liverpool (1) v Arsenal (2), 5.30pm – Live on Sky Sports

Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker and midfielder Naby Keita are both still a few weeks away from fitness. The Brazilian is off his crutches after a calf injury but will not be ready until after the international break and Keita is also looking at further time on the sidelines as he recovers from a muscle strain.

Mesut Özil is available after illness for Arsenal and could make his first appearance of the season. Fellow midfielder Granit Xhaka is also in contention to return, Nicolas Pepe is pushing to make his full debut but Konstantinos Mavropanos, Kieran Tierney, Hector Bellerin and Rob Holding are absent.

Last season: Liverpool 5 Arsenal 1, Arsenal 1 Liverpool 1

Last five league matches: Liverpool W W W W W; Arsenal L D W W W

Top scorers (all competitions): Sadio Mane (Liverpool) 3; Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Arsenal) 2

Match odds: H 47-100 A 5-1 D 15-4

Referee: Anthony Taylor

SUNDAY

Bournemouth (7) v Manchester City (3), 2pm – Live on Sky Sports

Cherries midfielder Lewis Cook has stepped up his recovery from a serious knee injury, while forward Arnaut Danjuma (foot) and defender Lloyd Kelly (ankle) continue to be assessed. Dan Gosling (hip) and David Brooks (ankle) are also still recovering, along with Simon Francis and Junior Stanislas (both knee).

City will again be without England defender John Stones, who has a muscular injury. Oleksandr Zinchenko is fit after suffering from cramp and is likely to start at left back with Benjamin Mendy still working his way back from a long-term knee injury.

Last season: Bournemouth 0 Man City 1, Man City 3 Bournemouth 1

Last five league matches: Bournemouth D W L D W; Man City W W W W D

Top scorers (all competitions): Josh King, Chris Mepham & Harry Wilson (Bournemouth) 1,; Raheem Sterling (Man City) 5

Match odds: H 14-1 A 2-11 D 13-2

Referee: Andre Marriner

Tottenham (6) v Newcastle (18), 4.30pm – Live on Sky Sports

Spurs wiill be without club record signing Tanguy Ndombele – the midfielder has a minor thigh injury and will miss out, along with Juan Foyth and Ryan Sessegnon (hamstring). However, Son Heung-min is back from a three-game ban and Dele Alli has returned to training after a hamstring injury.

Magpies striker Joelinton and winger Allan Saint-Maximin are expected to be fit after respective hip and hamstring problems. Fellow midfielder Christian Atsu has recovered from a knee issue and could make the squad but DeAndre Yedlin (groin), Florian Lejeune (knee) and Dwight Gayle (hamstring) are out.

Last season: Tottenham 1 Newcastle 0, Newcastle 1 Tottenham 2

Last five league matches: Tottenham L L D W D; Newcastle D L W L L

Top scorers (all competitions): Harry Kane (Tottenham) 2; Jonjo Shelvey (Newcastle) 1

Match odds: H 2-9 A 12-1 D 11-2

Referee: Mike Dean

Wolves (13) v Burnley (10)

Wolves boss Nuno Espirito Santo is again expected to make changes after shuffling his pack for the Europa League on Thursday, with the likes of Ryan Bennett, Ruben Neves, Jonny and Matt Doherty pushing for recalls.

Clarets boss Sean Dyche could name the same side for a third successive game. Steven Defour (calf) is a long-term absentee but Ireland winger Robbie Brady is back training following a hairline fracture of a rib. Danny Drinkwater is likely to make his first-team debut in the midweek Carabao Cup clash with Sunderland.

Last season: Burnley 2 Wolves, Wolves 1 Burnley 0

Last five league matches: Wolves W W L D D; Burnley L L L W L

Top scorers (all competitions): Raul Jimenez (Wolves) 4; Ashley Barnes (Burnley) 3

Match odds: H 5-6 A 19-5 D 12-5

Referee: Craig Pawson