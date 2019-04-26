Weekend Premier League team news

SATURDAY (3pm unless stated)

Tottenham (3) v West Ham (11), 12.30pm – Live on Sky Sports

Tottenham’s injury list shows no sign of shortening. Serge Aurier (hamstring), Erik Lamela (hamstring), Moussa Sissoko (groin), Harry Winks (groin) and Harry Kane (ankle) are all still out.

West Ham can welcome back Manuel Lanzini (groin), Javier Hernandez (ear infection) and Aaron Cresswell (knee) for the trip. Samir Nasri (calf) is due back next week while Carlos Sanchez is close to returning from a long-term knee injury. Winston Reid (knee), Andy Carroll (ankle) and Andriy Yarmolenko (Achilles) remain sidelined.

Last season: Tottenham 1 West Ham 1, West Ham 2 Tottenham 3

Last five league matches: Tottenham L W W L W; West Ham W L L L D

Top scorers (all competitions): Harry Kane (Tottenham) 24; Felipe Anderson (West Ham) 10

Match odds: H 42-100 A 13-2 D 19-5

Referee: Anthony Taylor

Crystal Palace (12) v Everton (9)

Crystal Palace boss Roy Hodgson has no fresh selection concerns. Striker Connor Wickham missed a couple of days of training this week but is available for selection, but Jeffrey Schlupp (ankle), James Tomkins (groin), Mamadou Sakho (knee) and Pape Souare (hamstring) are all sidelined.

Everton forward Richarlison is a major doubt because of a rib injury he suffered during last weekend’s 4-0 drubbing of Manchester United. Theo Walcott, is struggling with sickness, while midfielder Andre Gomes serves the second game of a three-match suspension. Lucas Digne has recovered from a knock, while fellow defender Yerry Mina (hamstring) is back in full training.

Last season: Everton 3 Crystal Palace 1, Crystal Palace 2 Everton 2

Last five league matches: Crystal Palace W L W L W; Everton W W W L W

Top scorers (all competitions): Luka Milivojevic (Crystal Palace) 12; Gylfi Sigurdsson and Richarlison (Everton) 14

Match odds: H 13-8 A 17-10 D 12-5

Referee: Lee Mason

Fulham (19) v Cardiff (18) – Live on Sky Sports (Ireland only)

Fulham could have defender Alfie Mawson back in contention following a long-term knee problem. Midfielder Tom Cairney should be available after missing the last game following the birth of his child, but Andre Schürrle may sit out Saturday’s game as his wife is due to have their baby. On-loan defender Timothy Fosu-Mensah (knee), goalkeeper Marcus Bettinelli (knee) and midfielder Lazar Markovic (calf) are out.

Cardiff are without midfielder Joe Ralls after he tore his hamstring against Liverpool last weekend and will not play again this season. Harry Arter could also miss out with a calf strain.

Last season: No corresponding fixture

Last five league matches: Fulham L L L W W; Cardiff L L L W L

Top scorers (all competitions): Aleksandar Mitrovic (Fulham) 11; Victor Camarasa (Cardiff) 5

Match odds: H 27-20 A 19-10 D 13-5

Referee: Chris Kavanagh

Southampton (16) v Bournemouth (14)

Southampton will check on defender Ryan Bertrand (ankle) and midfielder Stuart Armstrong (hamstring) but Jannik Vestergaard (groin) remains unavailable. Full back Matt Targett has resumed full training following muscular fatigue, so could return to the squad, but forward Michael Obafemi (hamstring) continues his rehabilitation.

Bournemouth will be short of options at right back with Junior Stanislas and Adam Smith both ruled out through injury. Nathaniel Clyne continues to be hampered by a hamstring problem and fellow full backs Diego Rico (ankle) and Charlie Daniels (knee) and midfielder Andrew Surman (calf) remain out.

Last season: Southampton 2 Bournemouth 1, Bournemouth 1 Southampton 1

Last five league matches: Southampton W L W L D; Bournemouth D L L W L

Top scorers (all competitions): Danny Ings and Nathan Redmond (Southampton) 8; Callum Wilson (Bournemouth) 13

Match odds: H 19-10 A 29-10 D 13-5

Referee: Graham Scott

Watford (8) v Wolves (7)

Jose Holebas, Tom Cleverley and Adalberto Penaranda are all back in contention for Watford. Holebas suffered a hamstring injury in the FA Cup semi-final win at Wembley, while Cleverley (calf) has been sidelined and Penaranda (unspecified) has not featured since February. Troy Deeney serves the final game of a three-match suspension.

Wolves are likely to be unchanged, with Nuno Espirito Santo set to keep faith with the team which beat Arsenal 3-1 on Wednesday. Nuno has no fresh injury worries with Romain Saiss set to be benched again along with Morgan Gibbs-White.

Last season: No corresponding fixture

Last five league matches: Watford L W L W D; Wolves L W L D W

Top scorers (all competitions): Troy Deeney and Gerard Deulofeu (Watford) 11; Raul Jimenez (Wolves) 16

Match odds: H 31-20 A 19-10 D 11-5

Referee: Simon Hooper

Brighton (17) v Newcastle (13), 5.30pm – Live on BT Sports

Relegation-threatened Brighton have Anthony Knockaert available after the winger completed his three-match ban. Dutch midfielder Davy Propper remains sidelined with a hamstring problem.

Newcastle will be without skipper Jamaal Lascelles after he was laid low by illness. The central defender has been unable to train this week because of a stomach bug and joins Miguel Almiron (hamstring), Florian Lejeune (knee) and Sean Longstaff (knee) on the sidelines.

Last season: Newcastle 0 Brighton 0, Brighton 1 Newcastle 0

Last five league matches: Brighton L L L D L; Newcastle D L L W W

Top scorers (all competitions): Glenn Murray (Brighton) 13; Ayoze Perez (Newcastle) 11

Match odds: H 5-4 5-2 D 21-10

Referee: Mike Dean

SUNDAY

Leicester (10) v Arsenal (5), 12.0pm – Live on Sky Sports

Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers will have an unchanged squad. Daniel Amartey (ankle) is still out and unlikely to play again until next season while Matty James still lacks fitness.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is a doubt for Arsenal. The striker missed Wednesday’s 3-1 defeat at Wolves following a sinus procedure and Unai Emery will wait and see how he trains. Denis Suarez (groin) will also be assessed while Aaron Ramsey (hamstring) and long-term absentees Danny Welbeck (ankle), Hector Bellerin and Rob Holding (both knee) are out.

Last season: Leicester 3 Arsenal 1, Arsenal 4 Leicester 3

Last five league matches: Leicester W W W L D; Arsenal W L W L L

Top scorers (all competitions): Jamie Vardy (Leicester) 16; Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Arsenal) 24

Match odds: H 17-10 A 29-20 D 27-10

Referee: Michael Oliver

Burnley (15) v Manchester City (1), 2.05pm – Live on Sky Sports

Burnley defender Phil Bardsley is back in contention after missing the last three matches due to a cut leg, but striker Peter Crouch remains sidelined after a recent appendix operation. Winger Aaron Lennon (knee) is working his way back and midfielder Steven Defour (calf) is still out.

Manchester City will check on midfielder Fernandinho after he was substituted with a knee injury in Wednesday’s victory at Manchester United. Playmaker Kevin De Bruyne (hamstring) remains on the sidelines along with long-term casualty Claudio Bravo (Achilles).

Last season: Burnley 1 Man City 1, Man City 3 Burnley 0

Last five league matches: Burnley L W W W D; Man City W W W W W

Top scorers (all competitions): Chris Wood (Burnley) 13; Sergio Aguero (Man City) 30

Match odds: H 20-1 A 1-7 D 7-1

Referee: Paul Tierney

Manchester United (6) v Chelsea (4), 4.30pm – Live on Sky Sports

Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger should shake off his knee injury in time. N’Golo Kante remains a doubt due to a rib injury suffered in Monday’s 2-2 draw with Burnley, while Callum Hudson-Odoi is a long-term absentee after Achilles surgery.

Ander Herrera could return for Manchester United after missing the last six games with a hamstring injury. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer confirmed goalkeeper David De Gea will keep his place despite poor recent form. Midfielder Scott McTominay missed Wednesday’s derby defeat after failing a fitness test and is again a doubt along with defender Phil Jones.

Last season: Man Utd 2 Chelsea 1, Chelsea 1 Man Utd 0

Last five league matches: Man Utd W L W L L; Chelsea W W W L D

Top scorers (all competitions): Paul Pogba (Man Utd) 16; Eden Hazard (Chelsea) 19

Match odds: H 13-8 A 17-10 D 12-5

Referee: Martin Atkinson (W Yorkshire)