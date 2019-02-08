Weekend Premier League team news

SATURDAY (3pm unless stated)

Fulham (19) v Manchester United (5), 12.30pm – Live on Sky Sports Premier League & Main Event

New signings Lazar Markovic and Havard Nordtveit are in contention to feature for the hosts. Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa is also pushing for a place on the bench, having recovered his fitness. Alfie Mawson and Marcus Bettinelli both miss out due to knee injuries, and the on-loan Timothy Fosu-Mensah is ineligible against his parent club.

Antonio Valencia and Matteo Darmian are out of United’s trip to west London. Marcos Rojo has returned to training this week after his own injury setback but looks unlikely to feature at Craven Cottage.

Last season: No corresponding fixture

Last five league matches: Fulham L L L W L; Man Utd W W W D W

Top scorers (all competitions): Aleksandar Mitrovic (Fulham) 10; Paul Pogba (Man Utd) 11

Match odds: H 9-2 A 6-10 D 16-5

Referee: Paul Tierney

Crystal Palace (14) v West Ham (12)

A calf strain has ruled out Palace’s James Tomkins. In his absence Scott Dann is expected to start in the Premier League for the first time since December 2017, though Martin Kelly is also vying for selection. A minor injury suffered by Julian Speroni means he joins Cheikhou Kouyate, Pape Souare and Connor Wickham on the sidelines.

Marko Arnautovic is available for West Ham. The Austrian forward missed Monday’s 1-1 draw with Liverpool due to a foot injury but he has trained this week. Samir Nasri is still missing with a slight calf injury while Jack Wilshere, Fabian Balbuena, Andriy Yarmolenko, Manuel Lanzini, Winston Reid, Andre Silva and Carlos Sanchez remain sidelined.

Last season: West Ham 1 Crystal Palace 1, Crystal Palace 2 West Ham 2

Last five league matches: Crystal Palace W L L D W; West Ham D W L L D

Top scorers (all competitions): Luka Milivojevic and Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) 7; Felipe Anderson (West Ham) 9

Match odds: H 21-20 A 11-4 D 12-5

Referee: Craig Pawson

Huddersfield (20) v Arsenal (6) – Live on Sky Sports Premier League (Ireland only)

Huddersfield will be without winger Isaac Mbenza after he was ruled out for up to six weeks after tearing a calf muscle. Chris Lowe is struggling with illness but Jonathan Hogg (back) and Erik Durm (foot) both returned to training this week and could be in contention. Danny Williams (knee) and Abdelhamid Sabiri (collarbone) remain sidelined.

Arsenal could welcome back Henrikh Mkhitaryan (foot), Granit Xhaka (groin) and Ainsley Maitland-Niles (knee) with all three back in full training after injuries. January loan signing Denis Suarez is in line for his full debut while Laurent Koscielny and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang should overcome illness to feature, but Sokratis Papastathopoulos and Danny Welbeck (both ankle), Hector Bellerin and Rob Holding (both knee) are all out.

Last season: Huddersfield 0 Arsenal 1, Arsenal 5 Huddersfield 0

Last five league matches: Huddersfield L D L L L; Arsenal W L W W L

Top scorers (all competitions): Mathias Jorgensen (Huddersfield) 3; Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Arsenal) 18

Match odds: H 9-2 A 6-10 D 16-5

Referee: Jonathan Moss

Liverpool (2) v Bournemouth (10)

Liverpool defender Trent Alexander-Arnold is set to return after missing three matches with a knee injury. Midfielders Jordan Henderson (muscle) and Georginio Wijnaldum (knee) have returned to training after both missed Monday’s 1-1 draw with West Ham. However, centre back Dejan Lovren (hamstring) is still out.

Jefferson Lerma is an injury doubt for the trip to Anfield. The midfielder, who has been nursing an ankle problem in recent weeks, will undergo a late fitness test. Callum Wilson (knee) and David Brooks (ankle) remain sidelined.

Last season: Liverpool 3 Bournemouth 0, Bournemouth 0 Liverpool 4

Last five league matches: Liverpool L W W D D; AFC Bournemouth D L W W L

Top scorers (all competitions): Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) 19; Callum Wilson (Bournemouth) 11

Match odds: H 1-5 A 14-1 D 11-2

Referee: Anthony Taylor

Southampton (16) v Cardiff (18)

Southampton will be without striker Danny Ings as he is set for around three weeks of rehabilitation due to a hamstring problem. Midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg is available again after a head injury, while defender Maya Yoshida has returned from Asian Cup duty with Japan. Ryan Bertrand (back) has resumed full training, but midfielder Mario Lemina (abdominal) and forward Michael Obafemi (thigh) continue their rehabilitation.

Cardiff welcome back Harry Arter, who missed the 2-0 victory over Bournemouth last weekend as the Republic of Ireland international was ineligible to play against his parent club. Spanish playmaker Victor Camarasa will be assessed after missing the last two games with an unspecified injury.

Last season: No corresponding fixture

Last five league matches: Southampton D W W D D; Cardiff L D L L W

Top scorers (all competitions): Danny Ings (Southampton) 8; Rhys Healey (Cardiff) 8

Match odds: H 8-11 A 4-1 D 11-4

Referee: Martin Atkinson

Watford (8) v Everton (9)

Abdoulaye Doucoure, who has missed the last four games due to a knee problem, could be ready for the fixture after the midfielder returned to training this week. Kiko Femenia (hamstring) could also make a return to action. Roberto Pereyra (calf), Isaac Success (hamstring) and Sebastian Prodl (knee) remain sidelined.

Everton will assess defender Yerry Mina. The Colombian has sat out the last three games with a foot injury and boss Marco Silva – who will be making his first return to Vicarage Road since being sacked by Watford last season – said on Friday the defender’s involvement was still in doubt. Leighton Baines (rib) and Phil Jagielka (knock) are definitely still unavailable. The likes of Richarlison and Gylfi Sigurdsson may be restored to the starting XI after dropping out of it for Wednesday’s 2-0 loss to Manchester City.

Last season: Watford 1 Everton 0, Everton 3 Watford 2

Last five league matches: Watford D W D L D; Everton W L W L L

Top scorers (all competitions): Troy Deeney and Roberto Pereyra (Watford) 6; Richarlison (Everton) 11

Match odds: H 5-4 A 11-5 D 12-5

Referee: Lee Probert

Brighton (13) v Burnley (17), 5.30pm – Live on BT Sport 1

Brighton midfielder Dale Stephens (hip) will be assessed ahead of the game. He was a late withdrawal before last weekend’s draw with Watford but could be in contention to return against the Clarets. Jose Izquierdo, who has not featured since December 4th, has returned to training following a knee problem but is unlikely to be involved.

Steven Defour is likely to miss out once again for Burnley. The Belgium midfielder has made just nine appearances this season because of a succession of problems and a calf complaint leaves him a major doubt for the trip to the Amex Stadium. However, full back Matt Lowton will have a late fitness test after recovering from a cracked toe bone while fellow defender Kevin Long has returned to training this week.

Last season: Burnley 0 Brighton 0, Brighton 0 Burnley 0

Last five league matches: Brighton D L L L D; Burnley W W D D D

Top scorers (all competitions): Glenn Murray (Brighton) 12; Ashley Barnes and Chris Wood (Burnley) 7

Match odds: H 11-10 A 14-5 D 11-5

Referee: Stuart Attwell

SUNDAY

Tottenham (3) v Leicester (11), 1.30pm – Live on Sky Sports Premier League & Main Event

Tottenham will still be without Harry Kane and Dele Alli. Kane (ankle) is progressing well but the earliest he could return is the trip to Burnley on February 23rd, while Alli (hamstring) is also out. Ben Davies (groin) remains sidelined with Eric Dier (virus) and Vincent Janssen (knee) absent.

Leicester winger Marc Albrighton is likely to miss the rest of the season with a hamstring injury. Albrighton suffered the problem in training before last weekend’s defeat to Manchester United and needs surgery. Daniel Amartey remains out with a broken ankle but is stepping up his recovery after being out since October.

Last season: Tottenham 5 Leicester 4 Leicester 2 Tottenham 1

Last five league matches: Tottenham W L W W W; Leicester W L L D L

Top scorers (all competitions): Harry Kane (Tottenham) 20; Jamie Vardy (Leicester) 7

Match odds: H 4-6 A 9-2 D 11-4

Referee: Michael Oliver

Manchester City (1) v Chelsea (4) – Live on Sky Sports Premier League & Main Event

Manchester City are still without defenders Benjamin Mendy and Vincent Kompany. Left back Mendy, who has missed the last four games, is being managed carefully as he returns from knee surgery and captain Kompany is still troubled by a muscular problem. Goalkeeper Claudio Bravo (Achilles) is still out long term but City have no fresh injury concerns.

Antonio Rudiger could return to Chelsea’s starting line-up. The German defender was not risked in last week’s 5-0 win over Huddersfield due to a knock, so Andreas Christensen deputised. The Dane is likely to make way. Callum Hudson-Odoi has been ill, so may not even be among the substitutes.

Last season: Man City 1 Chelsea 0, Chelsea 0 Man City 1

Last five league matches: Man City W W L W W; Chelsea D W L L W

Top scorers (all competitions): Sergio Agüero (Man City) 20; Eden Hazard (Chelsea) 15

Match odds: H 1-2 A 11-2 D 10-3

Referee: Mike Dean

MONDAY

Wolves (7) v Newcastle (15), 8.0pm – Live on Sky Sports Premier League & Main Event

Wolves have been on a training camp in Marbella. Diogo Jota missed Tuesday’s 3-2 FA Cup replay win over Shrewsbury with a knock but is expected to return, along with Ruben Neves, who was on the bench. Ruben Vinagre missed the game due to a virus but should also be available for Nuno Espirito Santo’s side, who travel back from Spain on Sunday.

Newcastle’s record signing Miguel Almiron is available for the first time and could make the squad after training with his team-mates since Wednesday. Goalkeeper Karl Darlow (elbow), defender Paul Dummett (hamstring), midfielders Mohamed Diame (hip) and Ki Sung-yueng (hamstring) and striker Joselu (ankle) are fit and frontman Yoshinori Muto is back from the Asian Cup. Only keeper Rob Elliot (back) and midfielder Jonjo Shelvey (thigh) remain on the casualty list, although the latter is back in training and close to a return.

Last season: No corresponding fixture

Last five league matches: Wolves L L W W W; Newcastle L L W W L

Top scorers (all competitions): Raul Jimenez (Wolves) 11; Salomon Rondon (Newcastle) 7

Match odds: H 7-10 A 9-2 D 8-1

Referee: Graham Scott