Weekend Premier League team news

SATURDAY (3pm unless stated)

Tottenham (3) v Newcastle (14), 12.30pm - Live on Sky Sport

Tottenham are still without Harry Kane, Dele Alli and Ben Davies for the visit of Newcastle. Kane (ankle), Alli (hamstring) and Davies (groin) all continue to occupy the treatment room. Son Heung-min will be monitored to see whether he can start after his midweek exertions against Watford in his first game back from international duty.

Record signing Miguel Almiron will not make his Newcastle debut just yet as he awaits the issue of his work permit. The £21 million capture from Atlanta United joined the club on deadline day, as did on-loan Monaco full back Antonio Barreca, who is available.

Goalkeeper Karl Darlow (elbow) and midfielder Mohamed Diame (hip) are back in training, but the weekend will come too soon for the latter. Defender Paul Dummett (hamstring), midfielders Jonjo Shelvey (thigh) and Ki Sung-yueng (hamstring) and striker Joselu (ankle) are improving, while Achraf Lazaar, Jacob Murphy, Rolando Aarons and Callum Roberts have all left the club on loan.

Last season: Tottenham 1 Newcastle 0, Newcastle 0 Tottenham 2

Last five league matches: Tottenham L W L W W; Newcastle D L L W W

Top scorers: Harry Kane (Tottenham) 20; Jose Salomon Rondon (Newcastle) 7

Match odds: H 5-2 D 7-2 A 15-2

Referee: Andre Marriner

Brighton (13) v Watford (9)

Brighton duo Bernardo and Alireza Jahanbakhsh could be involved in Saturday’s Premier League game at home to Watford. Left back Bernardo, who has been absent since January 2nd due to a hamstring injury, has returned to training, while Iran winger Jahanbakhsh is available following his involvement in the Asian Cup. Winger Jose Izquierdo remains out due to a knee problem and is Albion’s only definite absentee.

Watford are likely to still be without midfielder Abdoulaye Doucoure. The 26-year-old has missed the Hornets’ last three games with a knee injury and head coach Javi Gracia does not expect to have Doucoure back in time for the trip to the south coast. Kiko Femenia (hamstring) and Sebastian Prodl (knee) are also sidelined while fit-again midfielder Tom Cleverley may be rested as he continues to build match sharpness.

Last season: Brighton 1 Watford 0, Watford 0 Brighton 0

Last five league matches: Brighton W D L L L; Watford D D W D L

Top scorers: Glenn Murray (Brighton) 10; Roberto Pereyra & Troy Deeney (Watford) 6

Match odds: H 31-20 D 9-4 A 15-8

Referee: Simon Hooper

Burnley (17) v Southampton (16) - Live Sky Sports (Ireland only)

Burnley manager Sean Dyche confirmed Robbie Brady and Johann Berg Gudmundsson will be available for their Premier League clash against Southampton. Brady has shaken off a groin injury while Gudmundsson (thigh) made a late cameo at Manchester United in midweek. Steven Defour and Matt Lowton are unlikely to feature but deadline-day signing Peter Crouch will be hoping to make his Clarets debut against one of his former clubs.

Southampton expect to have midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg fit following a head injury. Hojbjerg suffered a cut to his head in Wednesday’s 1-1 draw against Crystal Palace. Forward Charlie Austin has been carrying an ankle problem, so will be assessed, while defender Ryan Bertrand (back), midfielder Mario Lemina (abdominal) and forward Michael Obafemi (thigh) all continue their recovery.

Last season: Burnley 1 Southampton 1, Southampton 0 Burnley 1

Last five league matches: Burnley W W W D D; Southampton L D W W D

Top scorers: Chris Wood (Burnley) 7; Danny Ings (Southampton) 8

Match odds: H 31-20 D 23-10 A 9-

Referee: Anthony Taylor

Chelsea (5) v Huddersfield (20)

Chelsea could make changes for the visit of Premier League bottom club Huddersfield after Maurizio Sarri’s side lost 4-0 at Bournemouth. Gonzalo Higuain and Eden Hazard could again combine as two thirds of Chelsea’s forward triumvirate, with Willian or Callum Hudson-Odoi possible inclusions instead of Pedro. The Blues could make defensive changes after the lacklustre showing at Bournemouth, with Andreas Christensen the most likely to come in.

Aaron Mooy and Philip Billing are both set to return to the Huddersfield starting line-up. Mooy was used as a second-half substitute in Tuesday’s defeat at Everton after he recovered from knee ligament damage. Billing is also expected to be available after two games out with a minor knee problem, while new signing Karlan Grant could feature up front.

Last season: Chelsea 1 Huddersfield 1, Huddersfield 1 Chelsea 3

Last five league matches: Chelsea W D W L L; Huddersfield L L D L L

Top scorers: Eden Hazard (Chelsea) 13; Karlan Ahearne-Grant (Huddersfield) 14

Match odds: H 1-6 D 13-2 A 16-1

Referee: Paul Tierney

Crystal Palace (15) v Fulham (19)

Michy Batshuayi goes straight into contention to feature for Crystal Palace against Fulham after his arrival on loan from Chelsea. His potential availability strengthens Palace’s attacking options, with the influential Wilfried Zaha suspended after his red card at Southampton. Cheikhou Kouyate misses out with an ankle injury, but James Tomkins is expected to be passed fit following a knock.

Joe Bryan is a doubt for Fulham. The full back limped off during Tuesday’s 4-2 victory over Brighton and may force manager Claudio Ranieri to change a winning team. Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa is in contention to return, having returned to training following injury, while Aboubakar Kamara has left on loan for Turkish club Yeni Malatyaspor.

Last season: No Corresponding fixture

Last five league matches: Crystal Palace L W L L D; Fulham W L L L W

Top scorers: Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) 7; Aleksandar Mitrovic (Fulham) 10

Match odds: H 21-20 D 23-10 A 14-5

Referee: Michael Oliver

Everton (8) v Wolves (7)

Everton will check on the fitness of Idrissa Gueye and Leighton Baines before Saturday’s match against Wolves but defender Yerry Mina is set to miss out again. Gueye, subject of a rejected offer from Paris St Germain in the final days of the January window, has been struggling with a groin problem while Baines was substituted in the midweek win over Huddersfield with a rib injury. Mina missed the match with a foot problem sustained last weekend against Millwall and will sit out again along with Phil Jagielka who has a muscle injury.

Wolves have Willy Boly back in contention for the trip. The centre back is available for selection again after serving a three-match ban and he is likely to be restored to the starting line up at the expense of Romain Saiss. Wanderers have no injury issues but manager Nuno Espirito Santo does now have a slightly-reduced squad to work with after allowing Leo Bonatini and Dominic Iorfa to leave the club on Thursday.

Last season: No corresponding fixture

Last five league matches: Everton L L W L W; Wolves W L L W W

Top scorers: Richarlison (Everton) 11; Raul Jimenez (Wolves) 10

Match odds: H 27-20 D 23-10 A 21-10

Referee: Lee Mason

Cardiff (18) v Bournemouth (10), 5.30pm – Live on BT Sport

Cardiff’s transfer deadline-day signing Leandro Bacuna is expected to make his debut at home to Bournemouth. Bacuna is set to replace Harry Arter with the Republic of Ireland midfielder unable to play against his parent club. Victor Camarasa and Josh Murphy, who both missed the 2-1 defeat to Arsenal on Tuesday, will be assessed.

Bournemouth must cope without top goalscorer Callum Wilson again because of a knee problem. Midfielder Jefferson Lerma (ankle) faces a late fitness test, while January signing Dominic Solanke, who was on the bench for the midweek 4-0 win against Chelsea, could be given a debut after overcoming a hamstring problem. Cherries captain Simon Francis and midfielder Lewis Cook (both knee) remain long-term absentees.

Last season: No corresponding fixture

Last five league matches: Cardiff W L D L L; Bournemouth L D L W W

Top scorers: Callum Paterson (Cardiff) 4; Callum Wilson (Bournemouth) 11

Match odds: H 2-1 D 12-5 A 11-8

Referee: Jonathan Moss

SUNDAY

Leicester (11) v Manchester Utd (6), 2.05pm – Live Sky Sports

New Leicester signing Youri Tielemans will hope to be involved against Manchester United. Tielemans joined the club on Thursday on loan from Monaco and Foxes boss Claude Puel said he would assess the 21-year-old Belgium international midfielder’s fitness, having already played 35 times for club and county this season. Only Daniel Amartey, who still working his way back from surgery after a broken ankle last October, is definitely out.

Caretaker manager Ole Gunnar Solskjær expects Anthony Martial and Paul Pogba to be fit. Martial missed Tuesday’s 2-2 draw with Burnley with a slight injury sustained in training, while Pogba was seen limping out of Old Trafford after the match. Chris Smalling returned to the bench in midweek after a foot injury and is pushing for his first appearance in two months, but fellow defender Marcos Rojo is out. Marouane Fellaini has a calf injury and is closing in on a move to China.

Last season: Leicester 2 Manchester Utd 2, Manchester Utd 2 Leicester 0

Last five league matches: Leicester L W L L D; Manchester Utd W W W W D

Top scorers: Harvey Barnes (Leicester) 9; Paul Pogba (Manchester Utd) 11

Match odds: H 11-4 D 5-2 A 1-1

Referee: Mike Dean

Manchester City (2) v Arsenal (4), 4.30pm – Live on Sky Sports

Manchester City will check on the fitness of left back Benjamin Mendy ahead of Sunday’s Premier League visit of Arsenal. The France international has sat out the last two games as City ease him back into action following knee surgery but he has been involved in training this week. Captain Vincent Kompany remains on the sidelines with a muscular problem and manager Pep Guardiola says he is unsure when the defender will return. Goalkeeper Claudio Bravo (Achilles) is a long-term absentee.

Arsenal could hand a debut to new signing Denis Suarez. The 25-year-old former City youngster joined on loan from Barcelona for the rest of the season and is in line to make his bow at the Etihad Stadium. Captain Laurent Koscielny (jaw) is fit to return and Henrikh Mkhitaryan could feature after overcoming a foot problem but Danny Welbeck and Sokratis Papastathopoulos (both ankle), Hector Bellerin and Rob Holding (both knee) remain out.

Last season: Arsenal 0 Manchester City 3, Manchester City 3 Arsenal 1

Last five league matches: Manchester City W W W W L; Arsenal L W L W W

Top scorers: Sergio Agüero (Manchester City) 17; Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Arsenal) 18

Match odds: H 3-10 D 24-5 A 8-1

Referee: Martin Atkinson

MONDAY

West Ham (12) v Liverpool (1), 8pm – Live on Sky Sports

Marko Arnautovic could be fit for West Ham’s game against Liverpool on Monday despite fears he had suffered a broken foot in midweek. Lukasz Fabianski (arm) and Aaron Cresswell (hamstring) also hope to be available but Samir Nasri is still missing with a minor calf problem. Jack Wilshere, Fabian Balbuena, Andriy Yarmolenko, Manuel Lanzini, Winston Reid and Carlos Sanchez are long-term absentees.

Liverpool midfielder James Milner returns from suspension for the trip. He is likely to be asked to fill in at right back as Trent Alexander-Arnold is not yet fully recovered from a knee injury. Fellow defender Joe Gomez is further behind than expected in his recovery from a fractured leg and will not be available until the end of the month at the earliest.

Last season: Liverpool 4 West Ham 1, West Ham 1 Liverpool 4

Last five league matches: West Ham L D W L L; Liverpool W L W W D

Top scorers: Gomes Felipe Anderson (West Ham) 9; Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) 19

Match odds: H 7-1 D 17-4 A 4-11

Referee: Kevin Friend