Weekend Premier League team news

SATURDAY (3pm unless stated)

Brighton (12) v Wolverhampton (9)

Brighton will make a late decision on the availability of top-scorer Glenn Murray. Striker Murray was substituted after suffering concussion during last weekend’s win at Newcastle and his situation will be assessed. Midfielders Davy Propper and Pascal Gross (both ankle) remain sidelined.

Wolves head coach Nuno Espirito Santo could change his starting line-up for the first time in the Premier League this season. The likes of club-record signing Adama Traore, Ivan Cavaleiro and Ruben Vinagre are among those players vying for places.

Last season: No corresponding fixture

Last five league matches: Brighton D L L W W; Wolverhampton W D W W L

Top scorers: Glenn Murray (Brighton) 5; Raul Jimenez (Wolverhampton) 2

Match odds: H 21-10 A 29-20 D 21-10

Referee: Anthony Taylor

Fulham (18) v AFC Bournemouth (6)

Tom Cairney is in contention for a return to the Fulham side. The midfielder has been short of match fitness and has played just four times this season. Left back Joe Bryan has been ruled out with a hamstring injury, while Timothy Fosu-Mensah is hoping to be fit after a shoulder problem.

Bournemouth hope to have forward Joshua King (ankle) fit, but otherwise Cherries boss Eddie Howe reported no fresh injury concerns. Left back Charlie Daniels (knee) is closing in on a return, while midfielder Kyle Taylor (calf) also continues his rehabilitation.

Last season: No corresponding fixture

Last five league matches: Fulham L D L L L; AFC Bournemouth W L W W D

Top scorers: Aleksandar Mitrovic (Fulham) 5; Joshua King, Ryan Fraser & Callum Wilson (AFC Bournemouth) 4

Betting: H 7-4 A 7-5 D 27-10

Referee: Andre Marriner

Liverpool (2) v Cardiff (17) - Live Sky Sports Premier League (Ireland only)

Naby Keita has been ruled out for Liverpool with a hamstring injury. Reds boss Jürgen Klopp had already said earlier in the week that Jordan Henderson, who has a hamstring issue of his own, would be absent.

Cardiff pair Harry Arter (ankle) and Josh Murphy (knock) are fitness doubts. Gary Madine could return to the squad after a virus, but Nathaniel Mendez-Laing (knee), Lee Peltier (shoulder) and Danny Ward (knee) remain sidelined as Joe Ralls serves the second game of a three-match ban.

Last season: No corresponding fixture

Last five league matches: Liverpool W W D D W; Cardiff L L L L W

Top scorers: Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) 6; Josh Murphy (Cardiff) 2

Match odds: H 1-10 A 25-1 D 9-1

Referee: Stuart Attwell

Southampton (16) v Newcastle (20)

Mario Lemina is expected to be available for Southampton. The midfielder was forced off during the goalless draw at Bournemouth because of a minor knee problem, but has been able to resume training. Saints manager Mark Hughes reported no other fresh injury concerns.

Newcastle striker Salomon Rondon is fit having missed the last three games with a thigh problem. Ciaran Clark has also shaken off the thigh injury which kept him out of last weekend’s 1-0 home defeat by Brighton, and only fellow defender Florian Lejeune (knee) remains on the casualty list.

Last season: Newcastle 3 Southampton 0 Southampton 2 Newcastle 2

Last five league matches: Southampton D L L L D; Newcastle L D L L L

Top scorers: Danny Ings (Southampton) 4; Mato Joselu (Newcastle) 2

Match odds: H 11-10 A 11-4 D 9-4

Referee: Chris Kavanagh

Watford (7) v Huddersfield (19)

Watford have doubts over Troy Deeney and Nathaniel Chalobah. Deeney (hamstring) and Chalobah (knee) could join Sebastian Prodl, Daryl Janmaat and Tom Cleverley on the sidelines. The Hornets are boosted by the return of suspended duo Jose Holebas and Christian Kabasele.

Ramadan Sobhi is in contention for his first start for Huddersfield. The Egypt winger has been restricted to just six minutes of action this season following his summer switch from Stoke due to a knee injury. Defenders Terence Kongolo (knee) and Tommy Smith could also be back in the squad.

Last season: Huddersfield 1 Watford 0 Watford 1 Huddersfield 4

Last five league matches: Watford L D L L W; Huddersfield L L L D L

Top scorers: Roberto Pereyra (Watford) 4; Mathias Jorgensen, Phillip Billing & Christopher Schindler (Huddersfield) 1

Match odds: H 8-11 A 4-1 D 27-10

Referee: Mike Dean

Leicester (11) v West Ham (14), 5.30 – Live BT Sport 1

Jamie Vardy is a doubt for Leicester with a stomach bug. Skipper Wes Morgan remains banned and Matty James (Achilles) is out but Demarai Gray has returned to training with squad.

West Ham will be without winger Andriy Yarmolenko for at least five months following Achilles surgery. Pedro Obiang (calf) and Andy Carroll (ankle) are stepping up their recovery. Winston Reid, Carlos Sanchez and Manuel Lanzini (all knee) are still sidelined, along with Jack Wilshere (ankle).

Last season: Leicester 0 West Ham 2 West Ham 1 Leicester 1

Last five league matches: Leicester L W W L L; West Ham W D W L L

Top scorers: Jamie Vardy & James Maddison (Leicester) 3; Marko Arnautovic (West Ham) 4

Match odds: H 23-20 A 5-2 D 23-10

Referee: Michael Oliver

SUNDAY

Burnley (13) v Chelsea (3), 1.30pm

Burnley midfielder Robbie Brady comes into contention for the first time this season after a hamstring problem. Winger Aaron Lennon has been laid low by a sickness bug, so will be monitored, while defender Ben Gibson (hernia), goalkeeper Nick Pope (shoulder) and Stephen Ward (knee) continue their rehabilitation.

Chelsea will give playmaker Eden Hazard (back) every chance to prove his fitness after he missed Thursday’s 3-1 Europa League win over Bate Borisov. Ethan Ampadu is likely to remain sidelined through knee trouble.

Last season: Burnley 1 Chelsea 2 Chelsea 2 Burnley 3

Last five league matches: Burnley L W W D L; Chelsea W D D W D

Top scorers: Ashley Barnes (Burnley) 3; Eden Hazard (Chelsea) 8

Match odds: H 15-2 A 38-100 D 15-4

Referee: Craig Pawson

Crystal Palace (15) v Arsenal (4), 1.30pm - Live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event

Crystal Palace have Max Meyer and Alexander Sorloth available after they both missed last week’s 2-0 defeat at Everton with viral infections. Christian Benteke remains Palace’s only significant absentee, as he continues his recovery from knee surgery.

Arsenal will be hoping to have either Nacho Monreal or Sead Kolasinac back in the squad. Both left backs missed the Europa League win at Sporting Lisbon with hamstring problems. Petr Cech will be pushing for a recall in goal having overcome his own hamstring complaint, with Ainsley Maitland-Niles (leg) and Laurent Koscielny (Achilles) also back in training but unlikely to be up to speed.

Last season: Arsenal 4 Crystal Palace 1 Crystal Palace 2 Arsenal 3

Last five league matches: Crystal Palace W D L L L; Arsenal W W W W W

Top scorers: Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) 3; Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Arsenal) 8

Match odds: H 3-1 A 17-20 D 29-10

Referee: Martin Atkinson

Manchester United (10) v Everton (8), 4pm – Live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event

Alexis Sanchez is unavailable again as Manchester United return to Premier League action, although Jesse Lingard is in line to return after a month-long injury absence. Diogo Dalot and Marouane Fellaini are also out while centre back Phil Jones looks set to miss another match.

Everton manager Marco Silva has no new injury or suspension concerns. Kurt Zouma and Michael Keane are likely to continue their centre back partnership, while James McCarthy is once again in the squad and could make his first appearance since suffering a horrific double leg break in January.

Last season: Everton 0 Man Utd 2 Man Utd 4 Everton 0

Last five league matches: Man Utd W D L W D; Everton L L W W W

Top scorers: Anthony Martial,Paul Pogba & Romelu Lukaku (Man Utd) 4; Gylfi Sigurdsson (Everton) 5

Match odds: H 3-4 A 15-4 D 11-4

Referee: Jonathan Moss

MONDAY

Tottenham Hotspur (5) v Man City (1), 8pm - Live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event

Tottenham midfielder Dele Alli has returned to training having missed the last four games with a hamstring injury, but boss Mauricio Pochettino might not risk him against the champions. Danny Rose (groin) and Jan Vertonghen (hamstring) miss out.

Manchester City are still without midfielder Ilkay Gundogan, who is likely to be sidelined with a hamstring injury for another fortnight. Fabian Delph has recovered from a knock while Kyle Walker has overcome a groin problem and Danilo could also be available after an ankle injury.

Last season: Tottenham Hotspur 1 Man City 3 Man City 4 Tottenham Hotspur 1

Last five league matches: Tottenham Hotspur L W W W W; Man City W W W D W

Top scorers: Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur) 7; Sergio Aguero (Man City) 9

Match odds: H 16-5 A 3-4 D 16-5

Referee: Kevin Friend