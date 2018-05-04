Weekend Premier League team news

SATURDAY (3pm unless stated)

Stoke (19) v Crystal Palace (11), 12.30pm – Live Sky Sports Premier League & Main Event

Stoke defender Bruno Martins Indi will miss out after coming off during the 0-0 draw at Liverpool last weekend with a groin problem. Glen Johnson (groin) could be back involved having sat out the Anfield game, but Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting (groin) and Kostas Stafylidis (rib) both remain unavailable. The Potters have given Jese Rodriguez unpaid compassionate leave until the end of the season, effectively ending his loan from Paris St Germain.

Palace boss Roy Hodgson will pick from an unchanged squad. Connor Wickham missed training on Thursday with a calf injury but he was not expected to be involved anyway after a lengthy lay-off. Scott Dann, Jason Puncheon and Bakary Sako remain long-term absentees, though Puncheon has returned to training.

Last season: Stoke 1 Crystal Palace 0, Crystal Palace 4 Stoke 1

Last five league matches: Stoke L L D D D; Crystal Palace L D W D W

Top scorers (all competitions): Xherdan Shaqiri (Stoke) 7; Luka Milivojevic (Crystal Palace) 10

Match odds: H 8-5 A 17-10 D 23-10

Referee: Martin Atkinson

Bournemouth (12) v Swansea (17), Live Sky Sports Premier league (Ireland only)

Bournemouth will again be without defender Adam Smith and midfielder Harry Arter. Full back Smith remains sidelined with a knee problem, while Republic of Ireland international Arter has an Achilles injury. Defender Tyrone Mings has stepped up his rehabilitation from a long-standing back problem and was an unused substitute at Southampton last weekend. Midfielder Junior Stanislas will miss the rest of the season with a knee injury.

Federico Fernandez returns for the Swans. The Argentina defender hurt his knee in the 5-0 thrashing at Manchester City and missed last weekend’s 1-0 home defeat to Chelsea. Luciano Narsingh (ankle) and loan signing Tammy Abraham – who was ineligible to play against parent club Chelsea – are also available, although Kyle Bartley is out and set to miss the rest of the season with knee ligament damage.

Last season: Bournemouth 2 Swansea 0, Swansea 0 Bournemouth 3

Last five league matches: Bournemouth D D L L L; Swansea L D D L L

Top scorers (all competitions): Joshua King & Callum Wilson (Bournemouth) 8; Jordan Ayew (Swansea) 11

Match odds: H 23-20 A 12-5 D 23-10

Referee: Kevin Friend

Leicester (9) v West Ham (15)

Marc Albrighton is one of nine Leicester players unavailable as he begins his suspension following last week’s red card at Crystal Palace. Kasper Schmeichel (ankle), Shinji Okazaki (ankle), Wilfred Ndidi (hamstring), Danny Simpson (groin), Robert Huth (ankle), Matty James (Achilles) are also out along with Ben Chilwell and Daniel Amartey. Vicente Iborra (hamstring) has returned to training and will be assessed.

Andy Carroll will be in the Hammers squad despite being sent home from training by manager David Moyes and then fined after he left the bench early in West Ham’s 4-1 defeat against Manchester City. Joe Hart and Adrian will contend for the number one spot after Hart was ineligible to face parent club City.

Last season: West Ham 2 Leicester 3, Leicester 1 West Ham 0

Last five league matches: Leicester W L L D L; West Ham W D D L L

Top scorers (all competitions): Jamie Vardy (Leicester) 20; Marko Arnautovic (West Ham) 10

Match odds: H 6-5 A 11-5 D 12-5

Referee: Chris Kavanagh

Watford (13) v Newcastle (10)

Roberto Pereyra faces a late fitness test for Watford as he battles a groin strain, while Nathaniel Chalobah will miss out due to a knee injury. Andre Carrillo has an adductor problem and will miss the game, with injured duo Stefano Okaka and Tom Cleverley sitting out the last two matches of the season.

Newcastle are without Islam Slimani after he admitted a Football Association charge of violent conduct. The on-loan Algeria striker kicked out at West Brom defender Craig Dawson, but argued unsuccessfully for a reduction of the three-match ban it brought. Ciaran Clark and Christian Atsu (both knee) are also absent but Mikel Merino is fit after missing out last weekend with a similar injury.

Last season: No corresponding fixture

Last five league matches: Watford D L L D L; Newcastle W W W L L

Top scorers (all competitions): Richarlison (Watford) 8; Ayoze Perez (Newcastle) 7

Match odds: H 29-20 A 19-10 D 9-4

Referee: Roger East

West Brom (20) v Tottenham (4)

West Brom could have an unchanged side as they look to take their Premier League survival fight into the final week. Striker Daniel Sturridge is fit but could start on the bench while midfielder James Morrison (Achilles) will not be risked.

Tottenham will assess Mousa Dembele after he limped out of Monday’s 2-0 win over Watford with an ankle injury. Harry Winks is still missing with an ankle problem of his own, but boss Mauricio Pochettino has no other concerns.

Last season: Tottenham 4 West Brom 0, West Brom 1 Tottenham 1

Last five league matches: West Brom L D W D W; Tottenham W W L D W

Top scorers (all competitions): Jay Rodriguez (West Brom) 11; Harry Kane (Tottenham) 37

Match odds: H 15-2 A 4-11 D 15-4

Referee: Mike Jones

Everton (8) v Southampton (18), 5.30pm – Live BT Sport 1

Everton will be without forward Dominic Calvert-Lewin, who has a small stress fracture in his back and will miss the final two games of the season. Defender Mason Holgate has returned to training after an ankle injury but this match will come too soon, while James McCarthy (broken leg), Gylfi Sigurdsson and Eliaquim Mangala (both knee) remain long-term absentees.

Southampton have no fresh injury concerns but remain without captain Steven Davis. The midfielder last featured on April 19th, and his Achilles problem could sideline him for the rest of the season. Winger Sofiane Boufal is unlikely to be involved following his recent dispute with manager Mark Hughes.

Last season: Everton 3 Southampton 0, Southampton 1 Everton 0

Last five league matches: Everton L D D W W; Southampton L L L D W

Top scorers (all competitions): Wayne Rooney (Everton) 11; Charlie Austin & Dusan Tadic (Southampton) 7

Match odds: H 2-1 A 7-5 D 9-4

Referee: Jonathan Moss

SUNDAY



Manchester City (1) v Huddersfield (16), 1.30pm, Live Sky Sports Premier League & Main Event

Huddersfield midfielder Tom Ince faces a late fitness test after missing last week’s home defeat to Everton due to a hamstring injury. Boss David Wagner has no new injury concerns, but defender Michael Hefele (knee), forward Elias Kachunga and midfielder Danny Williams (both ankle) are still out.

Defenders Vincent Kompany and John Stones could both be back in contention for the champions. Captain Kompany missed last week’s victory at West Ham with a minor knock while fellow centre back Stones has been troubled in recent weeks by an adductor problem. City will check on right back Kyle Walker (groin) but top scorer Sergio Agüero (knee) is out.

Last season: No corresponding fixture

Last five league matches: Man City W L W W W; Huddersfield L L D W L

Top scorers (all competitions): Sergio Agüero (Man City) 30; Steve Mounie (Huddersfield) 9

Match odds: H 1-12 A 25-1 D 9-1

Referee: Mike Dean (Wirral)

Arsenal (6) v Burnley (7), 4.30pm

Arsenal will be without captain Laurent Koscielny for Arsene Wenger’s final home game as manager. Koscielny suffered a serious Achilles injury in Thursday’s Europa League defeat to Atletico Madrid and looks set to miss the World Cup with France. Mohamed Elneny (ankle) and Santi Cazorla (Achilles) are also sidelined but Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang can return having been cup-tied in Europe.

Ben Mee and Scott Arfield are both missing for Burnley. Clarets skipper Mee (shin) has not played since the end of March and Arfield, who is Rangers-bound at the end of the season, has a calf complaint. Steven Defour and Robbie Brady have longer term knee injuries but are making progress.

Last season: Arsenal 2 Burnley 1, Burnley 0 Arsenal 1

Last five league matches: Arsenal W W L W L; Burnley W W L D D

Top scorers (all competitions): Alexandre Lacazette (Arsenal) 16; Chris Wood (Burnley) 11

Match odds: H 4-7 A 9-2 D 3-1

Referee: Andre Marriner

Chelsea (5) v Liverpool (3), 4.30pm – Live Sky Sports Premier League & Main Event

Chelsea left back Marcos Alonso is available again after being banned retrospectively for three matches for violent conduct against Southampton. Midfielder Danny Drinkwater is available following a groin injury but has been left out for the last two games. Defenders David Luiz (knee) and Ethan Ampadu (ankle) are out.

Liverpool defender Joe Gomez misses out with an ankle problem. Adam Lallana has begun full training sessions again after five weeks out with a hamstring injury, while fellow midfielder Emre Can will get an update on his back issue on Monday which manager Jurgen Klopp believes could make him available for the Champions League final on May 26th.

Last season: Liverpool 1 Chelsea 1, Chelsea 1 Liverpool 2

Last five league matches: Chelsea L D W W W; Liverpool W D W D D

Top scorers (all competitions): Eden Hazard (Chelsea) 16; Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) 43

Match odds: H 11-10 A 9-4 D 13-5

Referee: Anthony Taylor

