Weekend Premier League team news

SATURDAY (3pm unless stated)

Manchester United (2) v Liverpool (3), Live Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event

Marouane Fellaini is back in contention for United after being sidelined since January 31st with a knee complaint. Veteran striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic is training and centre back Eric Bailly is fully fit, but Ander Herrera, Marcos Rojo, Anthony Martial, Phil Jones and Daley Blind remain absent for the Old Trafford encounter.

Jordan Henderson, Andrew Robertson and Georginio Wijnaldum are all available for Liverpool. Henderson has trained after suffering a dead leg against Porto in the Champions League on Tuesday, as have Robertson (knock) and Wijnaldum (illness), both of whom missed that European game. Nathaniel Clyne (back) is still lacking match fitness and will not be considered yet as manager Jurgen Klopp is happy with his options at right back.

Last season: Man Utd 1 Liverpool 1, Liverpool 0 Man Utd 0

Last five league matches: Man Utd L W L W W; Liverpool W D W W W

Top scorers (all competitions): Romelu Lukaku (Man Utd) 23; Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) 32

Match odds: H 13-8 A 7-4 D 11-5

Referee: Craig Pawson

Everton (11) v Brighton (10), Live Sky Sports Premier League (Ireland only)

Everton defender Ashley Williams is suspended for the Premier League visit of Brighton as he starts a three-match ban for his red card at Burnley last weekend. Captain Phil Jagielka returns to the squad after missing the game at Turf Moor and is likely to step into the void left by Williams. Fellow centre back Ramiro Funes Mori could make an appearance in a matchday squad for the first time in 11 months after knee surgery.

Brighton manager Chris Hughton has no new selection problems. Defender Ezequiel Schelotto was forced off following a heavy challenge in last weekend’s win over Arsenal but he will be available to face Sam Allardyce’s Toffees.

Last season: No corresponding fixture

Last five league matches: Everton W L W L L; Brighton D W D W W

Top scorers (all competitions): Wayne Rooney (Everton) 8; Glenn Murray (Brighton) 13

Match odds: H 6-5 A 5-2 D 21-10

Referee: Roger East

Huddersfield (15) v Swansea (13)

Huddersfield midfielder Aaron Mooy is back in contention. He has missed the last three matches due to an infected cut on a knee, but returned to full training this week and is expected to feature. Michael Hefele has been ruled out for between six to eight weeks after knee surgery and fellow defender Terence Kongolo is likely to miss the next two games due to a hip problem.

Veteran midfielder Leon Britton is Swansea’s only injury concern. He ended a four-month absence as a substitute in last weekend’s 4-1 win over West Ham, but has been nursing a back problem and will be assessed before the trip north. Renato Sanches (hamstring) remains out, and Swansea are likely to be unchanged with the Ayew brothers – Andre and Jordan – in tandem up front.

Last season: No corresponding fixture

Last five league matches: Huddersfield L L W W L; Swansea W D W L W

Top scorers (all competitions): Steve Mounie (Huddersfield) 8; Jordan Ayew (Swansea) 10

Match odds: H 29-20 A 21-10 D 2-1

Referee: Michael Oliver

Newcastle (16) v Southampton (17)

Newcastle boss Rafael Benitez will make a late decision on the fitness of midfielder Jonjo Shelvey. He missed last weekend’s 2-0 defeat at Liverpool with a knee problem, but he is back in training and could be included for the home match against Saints. Striker Islam Slimani is still working his way back from a thigh problem, while goalkeeper Rob Elliot (thigh) and Jesus Gamez (ankle) are also out.

Southampton will still be without captain Steven Davis, who has missed the last three games with a hamstring problem and faces at least another week on the sidelines. Defender Maya Yoshida (knee) and striker Charlie Austin (hamstring) remain on the casualty list.

Last season: No corresponding fixture

Last five league matches: Newcastle D D W D L; Southampton D W L D D

Top scorers (all competitions): Dwight Gayle (Newcastle) 5; Charlie Austin (Southampton) 6

Match odds: H 13-8 A 19-10 D 2-1

Referee: Andre Marriner

West Brom (20) v Leicester (8)

Captain Jonny Evans is a major doubt for West Brom. The defender has been ill this week and it remains to be seen if he will be fit to face the Foxes. Gareth Barry (knee), Nacer Chadli (hip), Daniel Sturridge (hamstring) and James Morrison (Achilles) are all sidelined for Alan Pardew’s side.

Leicester will be without Daniel Amartey against West Brom and for the foreseeable future. The versatile Ghanaian is set for a month on the sidelines after suffering a hamstring injury against Bournemouth. Danny Simpson, who was not even among the substitutes against the Cherries last weekend, is expected to return in his place and resume at right back. Striker Shinji Okazaki is available after recovering from the knee problem which saw him miss four matches.

Last season: West Brom 0 Leicester 1, Leicester 1 West Brom 2

Last five league matches: West Brom L L L L L; Leicester L D L D D

Top scorers (all competitions): Jay Rodriguez (West Brom) 8; Jamie Vardy (Leicester) 15

Match odds: H 15-8 A 6-4 D 11-5

Referee: Robert Madley

West Ham (14) v Burnley (7)

West Ham centre half Winston Reid has been ruled out for the rest of the season with a knee injury. Full back Sam Byram is out with an ankle injury but fellow defenders Angelo Ogbonna (illness) and James Collins (hamstring) should return. Pedro Obiang and Andy Carroll are still injured while Arthur Masuaku serves the final match of his six-game spitting ban.

Sean Dyche’s main selection dilemma looks to be whether to start Chris Wood for the first time since December. The striker returned from a knee injury as a half-time substitute in last weekend’s victory over Everton and made a big impact, including scoring the winning goal, and Dyche may be tempted to start with Wood alongside Ashley Barnes up front.

Last season: Burnley 1 West Ham 2, West Ham 1 Burnley 0

Last five league matches: West Ham D L W L L; Burnley D D L D W

Top scorers (all competitions): Marko Arnautovic (West Ham) 7; Chris Wood (Burnley) 7

Match odds: H 5-4 A 12-5 D 21-10

Referee: Lee Mason

Chelsea (5) v Crystal Palace (18), 5.30, Live BT Sport 1

Midfielder N’Golo Kante is available for the Blues despite fainting at the club’s training ground ahead of last Sunday’s loss at Manchester City. He missed that game but has trained fully this week. Defenders David Luiz (ankle) and Ethan Ampadu (hamstring) and midfielder Ross Barkley (hamstring) are out, but midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko is available again.

Palace will hand late fitness tests to Wilfried Zaha and Mamadou Sakho. The pair are nearing first-team returns following respective knee ligament and calf injuries, while Eagles boss Roy Hodgson also has the on-loan Timothy Fosu-Mensah available again following his ineligibility against parent club Manchester United.

Last season: Chelsea 1 Crystal Palace 2, Crystal Palace 0 Chelsea 1

Last five league matches: Chelsea L L W L L; Crystal Palace D D L L L

Top scorers (all competitions): Eden Hazard (Chelsea) 15; Luka Milivojevic (Crystal Palace) 7

Match odds: H 3-10 A 10-1 D 4-1

Referee: Anthony Taylor

SUNDAY



Arsenal (6) v Watford (9), 1.30, Live Sky Sports Premier League

Hector Bellerin (knee) missed Arsenal’s 2-0 Europa League win at AC Milan on Thursday and is unlikely to recover in time while Nacho Monreal (back) is also expected to be absent. Alexandre Lacazette (knee) is missing while both Sead Kolasinac and Calum Chambers came off injured in Italy. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is available for selection having been ineligible in Europe.

Watford will still be without midfielder Tom Cleverley. He has returned to training following a thigh injury which has sidelined him since January, but will not be ready for the visit to the Emirates. Craig Cathcart is back in light training following his knee problem but remains out along with Nathaniel Chalobah (knee), Younes Kaboul (foot) and Isaac Success (knee).

Last season: Arsenal 1 Watford 2, Watford 1 Arsenal 3

Last five league matches: Arsenal L W L L L; Watford D W L W W

Top scorers: Alexandre Lacazette (Arsenal) 9; Richarlison (Watford) 8

Match odds: H 1-2 A 5-1 D 17-5

Referee: Martin Atkinson

Bournemouth (12) v Tottenham (4), 4.0, Live Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event

Bournemouth have doubts over wingers Jordon Ibe, Marc Pugh and Ryan Fraser. Pugh has been carrying a calf problem, while Ibe has been sidelined by a hamstring injury and Fraser, who was on the bench against Leicester last weekend, will be monitored on his back issue. Former Spurs forward Jermain Defoe, fit again following an ankle injury, could start against one of his old clubs, while defender Tyrone Mings continues his rehabilitation from a back problem.

Tottenham midfielder Eric Dier is a doubt after he sustained an elbow injury in the midweek Champions League clash with Juventus and faces a late assessment. Defender Toby Alderweireld remains unavailable because of a hamstring problem, while full back Serge Aurier is back in contention after his European suspension.

Last season: Tottenham 4 Bournemouth 0, Bournemouth 0 Tottenham 0

Last five league matches: Bournemouth W W L D D; Tottenham W D W W W

Top scorers (all competitions): Callum Wilson (Bournemouth) 8; Harry Kane (Tottenham) 35

Match odds: H 9-2 A 8-15 D 10-3

Referee: Mike Dean

MONDAY

Stoke (19) v Manchester City (1), 8.0, Live Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event

Stoke forward Mame Diouf is set to miss out due to the shoulder injury he sustained last weekend at Southampton. Defender Kevin Wimmer and striker Saido Berahino, who have been placed on programmes to improve their fitness levels, could return to the matchday squad after missing the last six and two games respectively. Midfielder Stephen Ireland (calf) is not yet ready to make his comeback, and goalkeeper Lee Grant (broken wrist) also remains sidelined.

Manchester City playmaker David Silva returns after missing the midweek Champions League clash against Basel for personal reasons. Forward Raheem Sterling and midfielder Fernandinho are both hoping to prove their fitness after returning to training following hamstring injuries. Left back Fabian Delph is available again after suspension but could be doubtful after suffering a knock. Benjamin Mendy (knee) is also back in training and could return in the next month.

Last season: Man City 0 Stoke 0, Stoke 1 Man City 4

Last five league matches: Stoke D L D D D; Man City W D W W W

Top scorers (all competitions): Xherdan Shaqiri (Stoke) 7; Sergio Aguero (Man City) 30

Match odds: H 12-1 A 2-9 D 5-1

Referee: Jonathan Moss