Weekend Premier League team news

Games 3pm unless stated

Brighton (16) v Chelsea (4), 12.30pm – Live Sky Sports Main Event and Premier League

Steve Sidwell remains Brighton’s only injury absentee. The midfielder underwent a back operation in September and still faces another few months on the sidelines.

Pedro and Alvaro Morata are suspended for Chelsea. Defender Gary Cahill and playmaker Cesc Fabregas (both hamstring) are again out, but Ross Barkley is in the squad and could make his debut off the bench.

Last season: No corresponding fixture

Last five league matches: Brighton W L D D L; Chelsea D W W D D

Top scorers (all competitions): Glenn Murray (Brighton) 7; Alvaro Morata (Chelsea) 12

Referee: Jonathan Moss

Arsenal (6) v Crystal Palace (12), Live Sky Sports Premier League (Ireland only)

Arsene Wenger insists Alexis Sanchez could feature, despite the Arsenal manager saying a move to Manchester United is likely. Mesut Özil is available following a knee problem and defenders Laurent Koscielny and Nacho Monreal (both ankle) are also pushing to return, but Olivier Giroud (hamstring) is not in contention.

Crystal Palace will have Joel Ward and Yohan Cabaye available. Defender Ward has been suffering with a groin problem and has not played for almost seven weeks, while midfielder Cabaye has recovered from muscle fatigue. Absent are Scott Dann, Jeffrey Schlupp, Connor Wickham and Jason Puncheon (all knee), Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Andros Townsend (both ankle), and Mamadou Sakho (calf).

Last season: Crystal Palace 3 Arsenal 0, Arsenal 2 Crystal Palace 0

Last five league matches: Arsenal D W D D L; Crystal Palace D L D W W

Top scorers (all competitions): Alexandre Lacazette (Arsenal) 8, Alexis Sanchez (Arsenal) 8; Bakary Sako (Crystal Palace) 6

Referee: Chris Kavanagh

Burnley (7) v Manchester United (2)

Scott Arfield could return to the Burnley line-up after a hamstring strain but striker Jon Walters is out for up to eight weeks due to knee surgery. Stephen Ward (knee) and Chris Wood (leg) are out of contention.

Jose Mourinho will not consider Henrikh Mkhitaryan, who will be left out of United’s squad for the second straight game while negotiations continue with Arsenal. Ashley Young is back from suspension, but Luke Shaw looks set to retain his place at left back, with Daley Blind picking up a problem that could rule him out along with Eric Bailly (ankle) and Zlatan Ibrahimovic (knee).

Last season: Burnley 0 Manchester United 2, Manchester United 0 Burnley 0

Last five league matches: Burnley L D D L L; Manchester United D D D W W

Top scorers (all competitions): Chris Wood (Burnley) 6; Romelu Lukaku (Manchester United) 17

Referee: Mike Dean

Everton (9) v West Brom (19)

New signing Theo Walcott is set for his Everton debut and defender Michael Keane has recovered from a gashed foot that has caused him to miss the last two matches. Full back Séamus Coleman is back in training after making a full recovery from his broken leg but must wait for a first-team return.

West Brom’s Nacer Chadli (hip) and James Morrison (Achilles) remain out. Jonny Evans is expected to start, despite continued speculation about his future, although West Brom are yet to receive a firm bid for the defender this month.

Last season: Everton 3 West Brom 0, West Brom 1 Everton 2

Last five league matches: Everton D D L L L; West Brom L D D L W

Top scorers (all competitions): Wayne Rooney (Everton) 11; Jay Rodriguez (West Brom) 5, Salomon Rondon (West Brom) 5

Referee: Stuart Attwell

Leicester (8) v Watford (10)

Several players will return for Leicester. Kasper Schmeichel, Harry Maguire, Wilfred Ndidi, Marc Albrighton and Jamie Vardy should be back in the starting line-up. Ben Chilwell could return after suspension, but Danny Simpson is not ready to return from a hamstring problem.

Tom Cleverley is a doubt for Watford after going off in last weekend’s draw with Southampton with a hamstring problem. Still absent are Isaac Success, Craig Cathcart, Nathaniel Chalobah (all knee), Will Hughes, Kiko Femenia (both hamstring), Younes Kaboul (foot) and Miguel Britos (ankle).

Last season: Leicester 3 Watford 0, Watford 2 Leicester 1

Last five league matches: Leicester D L L W D; Watford L W L L D

Top scorers (all competitions): Jamie Vardy (Leicester) 10; Richarlison (Watford) 8

Referee: Lee Probert

Stoke (18) v Huddersfield (14)

Kostas Stafylidis could make his Stoke debut in new boss Paul Lambert’s first game in charge. Lambert is assessing the fitness of the Greece left back signed on loan from Augsburg. Ryan Shawcross, Erik Pieters, Geoff Cameron and Glen Johnson, each of whom have been sidelined, have all trained.

Huddersfield defender Terence Kongolo and midfielder Alex Pritchard could make first Premier League starts for the club after joining recently. Martin Cranie, Philip Billing and Jon Gorenc Stankovic are edging closer to returning after injury. Elias Kachunga (knee) is the only long-term absentee.

Last season: No corresponding fixture

Last five league matches: Stoke W D L L L; Huddersfield D D D L L

Top scorers (all competitions): Peter Crouch (Stoke) 4, Mame Diouf (Stoke) 4, Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting (Stoke) 4, Xherdan Shaqiri (Stoke) 4; Laurent Depoitre (Huddersfield) 5

Referee: Michael Oliver

West Ham (11) v Bournemouth (13)

Javier Hernandez is set to be available for West Ham after recovering from flu. Manager David Moyes must decide on the fitness of Andre Ayew, who is battling a hamstring issue, but Andy Carroll (ankle), Michail Antonio (groin), Jose Fonte (calf), Edimilson Fernandes (ankle) and Winston Reid (groin) are out.

Josh King and Junior Stanislas are pushing hard to be fit for Bournemouth. Both forwards are continuing to battle hamstring complaints, and will be assessed late on ahead of the London Stadium encounter.

Last season: Bournemouth 3 West Ham 2, West Ham 1 Bournemouth 0

Last five league matches: West Ham L D W D W; Bournemouth L D W D W

Top scorers (all competitions): Andre Ayew (West Ham) 6, Marko Arnautovic (West Ham) 6; Callum Wilson (Bournemouth) 7

Referee: Martin Atkinson

Manchester City (1) v Newcastle (15), 5.30pm – Live BT Sport 1

Manchester City have a problem at left back after Fabian Delph (knee) joined long-term casualty Benjamin Mendy on the injury list. Other options include Danilo and youngster Oleksandr Zinchenko. Captain Vincent Kompany (calf) remains doubtful, while striker Gabriel Jesus (knee) and midfielder Phil Foden (ankle) are also unavailable.

Striker Aleksandar Mitrovic could return to the Newcastle squad after missing the last eight games with a back injury. Defenders Jesus Gamez (ankle) and Florian Lejeune (foot) are improving, but are not yet ready for action.

Last season: No corresponding fixture

Last five league matches: Manchester City W W D W L; Newcastle W L D W D

Top scorers (all competitions): Sergio Agüero (Manchester City) 19; Joselu (Newcastle) 4, Ayoze Perez (Newcastle) 4

Referee: Paul Tierney

SUNDAY



Southampton (17) v Tottenham (5), 4.0 – Live Sky Sports Main Event and Premier League

Southampton defender Maya Yoshida is struggling to be fit and will undergo a late fitness test on a hamstring injury. Charlie Austin remains sidelined with a long-term hamstring problem.

Tottenham await news of goalkeeper Hugo Lloris, who is suffering from flu and will be assessed. Michel Vorm is ready to step in. Toby Alderweireld (hamstring), Danny Rose (knee) and Harry Winks (ankle) are all still out.

Last season: Tottenham 2 Southampton 1, Southampton 1 Tottenham 4

Last five league matches: Southampton D L D L D; Tottenham W W W D W

Top scorers (all competitions): Charlie Austin (Southampton) 6; Harry Kane (Tottenham) 28

Referee: Kevin Friend

MONDAY

Swansea (20) v Liverpool (3), 8.0 – Live Sky Sports Main Event and Premier League

Swansea are waiting on striker Tammy Abraham, who has missed four games with a hip injury. The return of Wilfried Bony from a hamstring problem is a boost, while Mike van der Hoorn (muscle injury), Renato Sanches (hamstring) and Angel Rangel (calf) should all be available.

Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah, Dejan Lovren and Ragnar Klavan are expected to recover from illness. Virgil van Dijk returns after a tight hamstring meant he missed the win over Manchester City. Jordan Henderson (hamstring) and Alberto Moreno (ankle) are back in training but not likely to be ready to return.

Last season: Liverpool 2 Swansea 3, Swansea 1 Liverpool 2

Last five league matches: Swansea D L W L D; Liverpool D W W W W

Top scorers (all competitions): Jordan Ayew (Swansea) 7; Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) 24

Referee: Neil Swarbrick