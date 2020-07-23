‘We’re champions of England, of Europe and the world. It’s unbelievable’

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp reflected on a special night when the club finally lifted the league title after 30 years — made all the better for beating Chelsea 5-3.

His side completed a third successive league season unbeaten at home after taking a first-half lead with goals from Naby Keita, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Georginio Wijnaldum.

Olivier Giroud pulled one back just before the interval but Roberto Firmino’s first Anfield goal of the campaign looked to have put the match beyond Frank Lampard’s side until substitutes Tammy Abraham and Christian Pulisic made a game of it.

Ultimately, it took Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain’s late goal to end the nerves and kick-start the party.

“Special. Absolutely special. We don’t have to compare as we never have done it before,” said the German. “We all know it could have been different. It could have been worse, for example, if we never won the game.

“The boys gave us the opportunity to have a really special night. I think a lot of people thought before the game one team fights for the Champions League, the other team is maybe already on the beach.

“But these boys are so special. I could not be more proud. Throwing a performance like this in on the pitch tonight. It was an open game but nice, nice goals.

“Incredible goals, super footballing moments. I loved the game. We could enjoy it and we will enjoy the rest of the night.

“We’re champions of England, of Europe and the world. I know what that sounds like, but it’s the truth. It’s unbelievable, to be honest. We’ll not stop. We have internal challenges and each player can improve. Five years ago I asked the supporters to believe us. I told the doubters to become believers, they made it happen.”

Despite prior warning, thousands of fans gathered outside the ground and let off fireworks as the trophy presentation took place inside Anfield.

The squad, themselves, were heading off to a private party after the game but Klopp said: “We should all celebrate at home, drink what you want, prepare for a party when this bullsh** virus is over.”

Captain Jordan Henderson lifted the trophy, surrounded by the squad and Klopp and his backroom staff on a specially-erected podium on the Kop.

“It was absolutely great. Absolutely great. It made it even more special that the families could be in the stadium for the trophy lift, they were not allowed in for the game,” added Klopp.

“You want to share these moments with your loved ones — I had my loved ones around me with the staff and the players.

“You stand on the stage and there’s no-one in the stadium — not no-one but not as many as you imagine — but the people who organised it made the absolute best of it.

“I was never before on the Kop, it was pretty special and I think it made sense with people not in to use it to celebrate together.”