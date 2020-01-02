Wayne Rooney takes director’s role on Derby County debut

Player-coach had a hand in both goals on return to English game

Will Unwin at Pride Park

Derby County’s Wayne Rooney during the Championship match against Barnsley at Pride Park. Photograph: Bradley Collyer/PA Wire

Derby County’s Wayne Rooney during the Championship match against Barnsley at Pride Park. Photograph: Bradley Collyer/PA Wire

 

Derby County 2 Barnsley 1

Wayne Rooney’s arrival at Derby might have looked like a gimmick but his debut proved he will be a telling influence in the Championship. Although, he had a hand in both goals against Barnsley his most obvious impact was as a leader on the pitch.

There was no power or pace to his performance, instead he relied on his guile, cunning and passing range. Jack Marriott and Martyn Waghorn scored for Derby, either side of an Elliott Simoes equaliser, with Rooney at the heart of both.

The player-coach was deployed at the tip of a midfield diamond, wearing the captain’s armband previously worn by Ireland defender Richard Keogh who was sacked after a car crash following a team bonding night out. Rooney is at Derby to provide a better example, with the most important arrival in the club’s history replacing record signing Krystian Bielik, who was suspended after being sent off against Charlton.

Noise levels rose whenever the ball went near England’s record goalscorer as he tried to ease himself into the match. Part of Rooney’s remit is to complete his coaching badges and be a key part of Derby’s backroom staff. It could be seen by the way he was marshalling the midfield without ever getting close to the action, looking more like a coach than a player. Not that anyone should be surprised considering he had not played for 74 days.

The opener should have arrived when Waghorn broke down the left and provided a perfect cross for Marriott but from 12 yards the striker lacked composure as he sent the ball well wide.

It was a lesson for Rooney that his team-mates are not of the calibre he is used to in England. He regularly found space to drop into to collect the ball but he was rarely spotted by anyone in white.

A sign of Rooney of the coach came when Marriott shot wide after being sent through one on one. Upon the ball sliding beyond the post, Rooney berated Marriott for his finishing failings, showing he is not just the star of the show but directing it too.

Moments later Rooney proved his worth as he whipped in a dangerous free-kick from a deep position for Marriott to make amends by diverting the ball into the bottom corner for his first goal in 18 appearances. Rooney did not join in the celebrations, instead pumping his fist in the direction of the bench as he took the plaudits from a thankful crowd.

Barnsley created a rare counterattack five minutes after the break, resulting in Simoes toe-poking home a rebound from close range after the original shot was stopped. It was a first professional goal for the striker who arrived a year ago from FC United of Manchester.

Rooney should have scored soon after when he found himself unmarked on the edge of the six-yard box but failed to make a connection with a header, instead watching the cross bounce wide off his right shoulder. In spite of his inability to finish, the fans rallied with more chants aimed towards their captain, who now needed to give himself a few stern words.

There is nothing Rooney loves more than a crossfield pass and he regularly fired one from the left side to right back Andre Wisdom 40 yards away. The intention was achieved when Wisdom controlled the ball, drove towards the box and pulled back a pass for Waghorn to steer into the corner from close to the penalty spot.

Rooney moved further forward after the withdrawal of Waghorn, sitting behind a lone striker as a No 10. It is a role he is more accustomed to and one from where he can provide a greater influence when Derby attack. In open play he was frequently left behind.

The reason for changing his role might have been a touch simpler, as Rooney looked tired and pushing out of the centre would allow him to eased himself towards completing 90 minutes. Philip Cocu realises he needs his captain on the pitch whenever possible.

A second consecutive victory for Derby moved them 10 points clear of the drop zone and looking up. Whereas Barnsley sit second from bottom and face a tough second part to the season on this showing after struggling to create chances. – Guardian

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.