Wayne Rooney fined $25 for public intoxication in US

English soccer star who plays for DC United was arrested in December in Washington

Wayne Rooney was arrested at Dulles Airport outside Washington, DC and booked into the Loudoun County Adult Detention Center on December 16th. Photograph: Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office/Reuters

Wayne Rooney was arrested in the US accused of public intoxication, police have said. The former Manchester United and England captain was taken into custody on December 16th in Virginia, officials said on Sunday. It is believed the 33-year-old, who now places for American team DC United, was detained at Washington’s Dulles airport, which is near the club’s stadium.

A spokesman for Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office said: “He was booked into the Loudoun County Adult Detention Centre on December 16th, 2018, on a charge of public intoxication stemming from an arrest by the Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority Police. He was later released on a personal recognisance bond.”

In September 2017, Rooney admitted drink-driving on a night out when he was caught driving a woman’s Volkswagen Beetle when nearly three times the legal limit. He was banned from driving for two years and ordered to carry out unpaid work in the community. After a return to Everton, he transferred to DC United and made his debut with the club on July 14th last year.

Court files state he paid a fine of $25 (€21.94) and costs of $91 (€79.86) over his latest offence. The documents also say he was charged under the Virginian law of “public swearing/intoxication”.

Two days before the arrest he posted an image online of himself in a car at the Riyadh Formula E championship race in Saudi Arabia.

