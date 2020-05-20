Watford defender Adrian Mariappa reveals positive test for coronavirus

Adrian Mariappa has revealed he is the Watford player who tested positive for coronavirus. Two members of staff at the club also returned positive results as the Premier League stepped up its attempts to restart the season.

Six players or staff tested positive across three clubs in a round of 748 tests. Burnley’s assistant manager, Ian Woan, is the only other person identified as having failed a test.

Mariappa said he was asymptomatic and had not breached any guidelines. “Ever since I got my positive result back on Tuesday, I’ve been scratching my head to try to work out how I might have got coronavirus,” the defender told the Telegraph. “It was a big surprise because I haven’t really left the house, apart from some exercise and the odd walk with the kids. I’ve mainly just been homeschooling and keeping fit.

“My lifestyle is very quiet, certainly no parties or going out or anything, so I really don’t know how I got it. Like most people, we’ve been having more deliveries of food and things, so maybe that’s one way, and my partner has been to the supermarket a few times.”

Watford have been one of the most outspoken clubs regarding plans to restart the Premier League in June. The squad are due return to training on Wednesday but the captain, Troy Deeney, said he would not participate and the manager, Nigel Pearson, raised concerns about a coronavirus-related death in the league.

Watford said all three club members would isolate for seven days before being tested again, in line with Premier League guidelines.

This week Deeney said he had raised questions at a meeting involving the league and captains and had not been satisfied it was safe to train. “We’re due back in this week; I’ve said I’m not going,” he told Eddie Hearn and Tony Bellew on their Talk the Talk YouTube show. “Within the meeting I asked very simple questions. For Black, Asian and mixed ethnicities they are four times more likely to get the illness and twice as likely to have long-lasting illness. Is there any additional screening? Heart stuff, to see if anyone has a problem?

“I feel that should be addressed. I can’t get a haircut until mid-July but I can go and get in a box with 19 people and jump for a header? I don’t know how that works. No one could answer the questions – not because they didn’t want to, because they didn’t have the information. I just said: ‘If you don’t know the information, why would I put myself at risk?’”

Pearson told the London Times in an article published last Saturday: “God forbid we have a fatality. People are closing their eyes to the threat. Yes, we would like to restart it but it’s got to be safe. We should be cautious. To ignore possibilities is foolhardy. It’s about safeguarding people’s health.”

Premier League protocols have been drawn up in consultation with the UK government and health officials. Covid-19 tests were conducted on 748 players and staff at 19 clubs on Sunday and Monday and the 20th club completed testing on Tuesday; their figures will be in the results from a second round of testing, due to be published on Saturday. – Guardian and agencies