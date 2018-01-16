Walcott to undergo medical as move to Everton edges closer

Arsenal winger should become Allardyce’s second signing of transfer window within 24 hours
Theo Walcott: he has made just 15 appearances this season for Arsenal. Photograph: John Walton/PA Wire

Theo Walcott: he has made just 15 appearances this season for Arsenal. Photograph: John Walton/PA Wire

 

Arsenal winger Theo Walcott’s £20 million move to Everton is edging closer after the player travelled to Merseyside for a medical.

The 28-year-old was scheduled to attend the club’s Finch Farm training ground on Tuesday to undergo his physical examination and finalise terms.

Walcott, who has scored 108 goals in 397 matches for Arsenal, is surplus to requirements at the Emirates Stadium having made just 15 appearances this season. He has not made a Premier League start since April.

Providing there are no last-minute hitches Walcott should become manager Sam Allardyce’s second signing of the transfer window within the next 24 hours. Striker Cenk Tosun, a £28 million arrival from Besiktas, made his debut at the weekend, playing an hour of the 4-0 defeat to Tottenham at Wembley.

“Theo’s not as risky [as Tosun] because he’s proven. He’s scored 100 goals for Arsenal from wide positions as well as many assists,” Allardyce said.

“His pace is one of his key strengths, which we lack in this squad. His assists are pretty good as well as his goals. We are short of goals so to add power in our goalscoring ability would be very important for me.”

Reduce numbers

Allardyce is also keen to offload a number of players to reduce numbers in a bloated squad.

It is understood Everton will listen to offers for ex-Ajax Amsterdam captain Davy Klaassen, but accept they will struggle to recoup the £23.6 million former manager Ronald Koeman spent on his fellow Dutchman in the summer. The 24-year-old has made just 13 appearances, the majority in the Europa League, and has not featured in a Premier League game since September.

Striker Sandro Ramirez, a £5.2 million summer signing from Malaga, is also on the list of likely exits.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.