Virgil Van Dijk rules himself out of Euro 2020 injury comeback

Liverpool defender has missed seven months and wants to concentrate on next season

Liverpool defender Virgil Van Dijk has ruled himself out of the Netherlands’ squad for Euro 2020 in order to concentrate on being fit for next season. File photograph: Mike Egerton/PA

Liverpool defender Virgil Van Dijk has ruled himself out of the Netherlands’ squad for Euro 2020 in order to concentrate on being fit for next season. File photograph: Mike Egerton/PA

 

Liverpool defender Virgil Van Dijk has ruled himself out of the Netherlands’ squad for Euro 2020 in order to concentrate on being fit for next season.

The centre-back has been out for seven months after undergoing surgery on ruptured cruciate ligament in his right knee and, although he has returned to light running, he does not believe the time is right to push to captain his national team this summer.

“I’ve just progressed nicely. In this latest stage for myself, I have come to a decision that I had to make: would I be involved in the Euros, yes or no?,” he told Liverpool’s club website.

“With everything that is going on, I feel physically it is the right decision that I’ve decided not to go to the Euros and to go into my last phase of rehab during the off-season.

“So the full focus will be on pre-season with the club and that’s a realistic goal, so I am looking forward to that.

“Obviously I am very gutted to miss the Euros and leading out my own country there, but things have been like they have and I have to accept it — we all have to accept it.

“I think the decision to not go is the right decision in the grand scheme of things. It’s tough, but I’m at peace with it.”

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.