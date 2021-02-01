Troy Parrott joins Ipswich Town on loan

Tottenham striker has Millwall loan terminated and moves to League One club

Troy Parrott has joined Ipswich Town on loan. Photograph: Jacques Feeney/Getty

Troy Parrott has joined Ipswich Town on loan. Photograph: Jacques Feeney/Getty

 

Troy Parrott has joined League One side Ipswich on loan until the end of the season after Tottenham terminated the arrangement that had taken him to Millwall in the summer.

The 18-year-old had made 14 appearances for the south London club, seven of them starts in the Championship, since the middle of November when he had been finally fit enough to feature following an extended spell on the sidelines with an ankle injury.

As the team struggled, however, the teenager endured a challenging time with several positional switches over the course of a couple of months in which he occasionally impressed but failed to register a goal.

During the time he was fit, Millwall managed just two league wins and he didn’t get on in either of them. In recent weeks he had been an unused sub and Spurs appear to have decided that it was time to act in order to ensure he got playing again.

Ipswich are currently mid-table in League One but still well within striking distance of the promotion play-off places and could do with improved striking options. He will link up with a squad that also contains a number of Irish players with Alan Judge, Stephen Ward, Mark McGuinness and Aaron Drinan all part of the first team set up this season.

The Dubliner is one of a number of Irish players expected to move over the course of transfer deadline day.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.