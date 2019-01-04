Tottenham trigger Toby Alderweireld extension clause

Defender’s €27.7m release clause activated from start of 2019 summer window

Spurs have triggered an extension clause in Toby Alderweireld’s contract until the summer of 2020. Photograph: Stu Forster/Getty

Tottenham have triggered an extension clause in Toby Alderweireld’s contract that will keep the Belgium defender in north London until the summer of 2020.

Alderweireld, who has made 135 appearances for Spurs since joining from Atletico Madrid in 2015, was due to become a free agent at the end of the season.

By taking up the option for an additional year, a £25 million (€27.7m) release clause which runs from the start of the 2019 summer transfer window has been activated.

The announcement by Spurs comes in the wake of an option also being taken up on the contract of Alderweireld’s Belgium team-mate and close friend Jan Vertonghen.

Alderweireld was expected to leave last summer after reportedly rejecting a new long-term deal and being frozen out, but the 29-year-old has enjoyed a revival this season.

While Vertonghen and Davinson Sanchez have struggled with injuries this term, Alderweireld has been a mainstay of the side, making 24 appearances.

