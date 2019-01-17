Tottenham’s Mousa Dembele set for China move

Tottenham have agreed to sell Mousa Dembele to Chinese side Guangzhou R&F.

The 31-year-old Belgium midfielder will join the Chinese Super League club for an undisclosed fee, subject to international clearance.

Dembele joined Spurs from Fulham in 2012 and played 250 times for the club.

A Spurs statement read: “We have reached agreement with Chinese Super League side Guangzhou R&F for the transfer of Mousa Dembele, subject to international clearance.

“We wish Mousa all the best for the future.”

Dembele said in an interview shown on Spurs’ Twitter account: “I’ve always had a good experience here. I go away with an unbelievable feeling and with a certain love for the club. The club is part of my family now.”