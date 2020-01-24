Tottenham’s Christian Eriksen to make €20m move to Inter Milan

Attacking midfielder’s 4½-year contract with Serie A club worth a basic £260,000 a week

Fabrizio Romano

Tottenham Hotspur’s Christian Eriksen applauds fans following their 2-1 win over Norwich on Wednesday. Photograph: Dylan Martinez/Reuters

Christian Eriksen will travel to Milan and have a medical early next week before completing a move to Internazionale after the Serie A club agreed a €20 million (£16.7 million) fee with Tottenham for the attacking midfielder.

Talks have been ongoing for some time, with Tottenham demanding €20 million from the outset and in the end the chairman, Daniel Levy, got what he wanted for a player who has been with the club since 2013 and had six months on his contract.

Inter offered €15 million plus add-ons at the beginning of this week, but when the clubs met on Friday they struck a deal. The Dane has accepted a 4½-year contract worth a basic £260,000 a week that could rise to £320,000 with add-ons.

Inter have bought Ashley Young from Manchester United this month and retain an interest in Chelsea’s Olivier Giroud. Last summer they signed Romelu Lukaku and Alexis Sánchez, the latter on loan, from Manchester United.

Antonio Conte’s side are second in Serie A, four points behind Juventus, and face Cagliari on Sunday.

– Guardian

