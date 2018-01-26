Tottenham believe deal to sign Lucas Moura is close

Tottenham Hotspur believe a January deal for the Paris Saint-Germain winger Lucas Moura is theirs for the taking. The €28.5m-rated Brazilian visited the club’s training ground in Enfield on Thursday for talks with the chairman, Daniel Levy, and the manager, Mauricio Pochettino, and he knows that PSG want to offload him.

Pochettino, who played for PSG, has been keen to add game-changing options to his squad and Moura fits the bill. The 25-year-old moved to PSG in 2013 from São Paulo, when he was chased by a host of clubs – with Manchester United particularly prominent.

Moura has fallen from favour this season and has not started a game for the French leaders. He has not featured in the Champions League and would not be cup-tied for Spurs, if the move were to go through. Pochettino’s team face Juventus in the last 16 next month.

Pochettino must operate within certain financial constraints at Tottenham, as they fund the construction of their new £850m (€970m) stadium, but Moura’s wages would fit comfortably into their structure. Moura is wanted by other clubs in mainland Europe but he is interested in a move to the Premier League.

West Ham have announced the loan signing of João Mário from Inter Milan until the end of the season. The midfielder, 25, goes straight into the squad to face Wigan in the FA Cup this weekend.

“I am really happy to be here. It’s a really amazing experience to join this amazing team and I am just glad to be here,” he told his new club’s official website.

West Ham manager David Moyes had spoken openly about the player, who won Euro 2016 with Portugal, at his Thursday press conference. “My biggest concern is not him as a footballer but getting used to the Premier League,” Moyes said. “His ability as a footballer is not in question, he’s proved it, and I just hope he can hit the ground running. That’s my only concern.” – Guardian