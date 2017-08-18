Tottenham agree €45m deal for Ajax’s Davinson Sánchez

Colombian centre-half will be Spurs’ record signing and first of the transfer window

Ed Aarons

Davinson Sánchez (R) with Ajax teammate David Neres. Photograph: Robin Van Lonkhuijsen/EPA

Davinson Sánchez (R) with Ajax teammate David Neres. Photograph: Robin Van Lonkhuijsen/EPA

 

Tottenham are closing in on their first signing of the transfer window after they agreed a club record fee of up to £42million (€46m) with Ajax for centre-half Davinson Sánchez, with the Colombia defender now expected to compete his move in the coming days.

Mauricio Pochettino had previously expressed his disappointment after a summer of inactivity which has so far seen last season’s Premier League runners up fail to add to their squad despite the sale of Kyle Walker to Manchester City for a fee that could reach £50m. The Spurs manager made the 21-year-old Sánchez his primary defensive target after an impressive debut season in European football in which Ajax reached the Europa League final, when they were beaten by Manchester United.

Tottenham officials travelled to Amsterdam on Monday in an attempt to thrash out a deal, with the Dutch side initially adamant that they would not sell for less than €50m. A first bid worth an initial £25m was rejected but a new offer that will see Spurs pay £28m up front with up to £14m in performance-related bonuses has been agreed in principle.

With Sánchez having already indicated his desire to move to north London despite interest from Chelsea, it is expected that he will sign a five-year contract with Pochettino’s side.

Tottenham remain interested in the Celta Vigo midfielder Pape Cheikh but have yet to negotiate a fee for the Spain youth international. Pochettino also retains an interest in the Everton midfielder Ross Barkley, although Spurs are unwilling to pay his £30m asking price.

(Guardian service)

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.